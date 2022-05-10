ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

Lincoln College in Central Illinois to close permanently after 157 years

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uV3RA_0fYWV1b100

LINCOLN, Ill. (CBS) -- After more than 150 years, a Central Illinois college is closing its doors for good.

Lincoln College in downstate Lincoln announced it will close this week.

The Board of Trustees voted to cease all academic programming at the end of the spring semester.

Lincoln College first opened in 1865, and became one of the few schools in Illinois with a predominantly Black student body.

The college had experienced record-breaking enrollment in the fall of 2019, with dorms at a maximum capacity, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic dramatically impacted recruitment and fundraising efforts, sporting events, and all campus life activities. The economic burdens initiated by the pandemic required large investments in technology and campus safety measures, as well as a significant drop in enrollment with students choosing to postpone college or take a leave of absence, which impacted the institution">https://lincolncollege.edu/academics/resources/our-campuses" target="_blank">Lincoln College in downstate Lincoln announced it will close this week.

The Board of Trustees voted to cease all academic programming at the end of the spring semester.

Lincoln College first opened in 1865, and became one of the few schools in Illinois with a predominantly Black student body.

The college had experienced record-breaking enrollment in the fall of 2019, with dorms at a maximum capacity, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic dramatically impacted recruitment and fundraising efforts, sporting events, and all campus life activities. The economic burdens initiated by the pandemic required large investments in technology and campus safety measures, as well as a significant drop in enrollment with students choosing to postpone college or take a leave of absence, which impacted the institution's financial position," the college said in a notice on its website.

The college also blames a cyberattack in December of last year, in which hackers disabled critical software data – including recruitment and fundraising information.

The cyberattack "thwarted admissions activities and hindered access to all institutional data, creating an unclear picture of Fall 2022 enrollment projections," Lincoln College said.

Lincoln College had its last graduation ceremony on Saturday and will officially close on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

COVID-19 reaches 'high' community risk level in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) -- COVID-19 metrics have grown disturbing in north suburban Evanston, where the community risk has been elevated to the "high" level. The Evanston Department of Health and Human Service reported 397 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days – up from 305 the prior week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention determines community risk level based on three metrics of which cases are only one. The metrics are number of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people over the past seven days, the percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and...
EVANSTON, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 celebrates National Nurses Week

CHICAGO (CBS)-- In honor of National Nurses Week, CBS 2 is introducing you to some of the local nurses saving lives and making a difference in the Chicago area.Meet Sharon Munch: "We do affect everybody's life"The Oak Park native has been a nurse for 25 years and works University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Hospital. "A close friend was a mentor of mine and was a nurse so she kind of talked us, two friends to be nurses," Munch said. She takes care of patients who are battling cancer.   "We do affect everybody's life that we that we do physically touch," Munch said. Meet Colleen...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

KemperSports partnering with CPS to bring golf program to Gwendolyn Brooks, Hyde Park high schools

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Local golf management company KemperSports is partnering with Chicago Public Schools to teach some students the game of golf and give them an opportunity to play by funding boys and girls golf teams at Gwendolyn Brooks and Hyde Park high schools.  It will be the first-ever golf program in Hyde Park and resumes at Brooks for the first time in 20 years.  The students are excited to play and hoping to change the narrative about who is teeing off on the course.  "Too many people equate golf with 'oh, that's not Black people stuff' and we should...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Records show Illinois Department of Employment Security lost $1.2M in taxpayer money to fraudsters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The State of Illinois sent more than $1.2 million in unemployment benefits to fraudsters' accounts, while many who were unemployed waited months -- and sometimes longer -- for money they were owed. For the first time, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) was forced to turn over data to CBS 2 that shed light on the scope of unemployment fraud, which the agency has failed to prevent since the start of the pandemic. In March, CBS 2 first uncovered multiple instances where claimants' bank accounts were hacked and their benefits sent to fraudsters' accounts. Sharon Thomas...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
State
Illinois State
Lincoln, IL
Education
Local
Illinois Education
CBS Chicago

State Rep. Kam Buckner enters race for Chicago mayor

Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner announced Thursday he's running for mayor, the fourth candidate to step forward to challenge Mayor Lori Lightfoot in 2023.Buckner, a Democrat from Bronzeville whose district stretches from the Gold Coast to the South Chicago neighborhood, is serving his second term in the Illinois General Assembly.He launched his campaign for mayor Thursday afternoon at an event in the South Loop."I'm running for Mayor, because we cannot wait a day longer for a safe and just Chicago for all of us," Buckner said in a press release. "Now is the time to invest in Chicago's schools and...
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

This Illinois Town Is Being Called The Worst Ghost Town In America

Every state has ghost towns, and while many find it fun to explore and look at the history of these towns the definition of a ghost town is a sad one. A ghost town or alternatively deserted city or abandoned city is an abandoned village, town, or city, usually, one that contains substantial visible remaining buildings and infrastructure such as roads. A town often becomes a ghost town because the economic activity that supported it has failed or ended for any reason.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Northwestern softball falls to Michigan in semifinal

EAST LANSING, Mich. (CBS) -- The Northwestern women's softball team fell short Thursday in the Big Ten semifinal. The Wildcats lost to Michigan 2-1. The game went scoreless until the bottom of the fifth. The Wolverines intentionally walked Northwestern's Rachel Lewis – but there was a wild pitch and Ayana Lindsey ran home, putting Northwestern on the board 1-0. By the top of the seventh, Northwestern was still up 1-0. But Michigan's Taylor Bump took Wildcats pitcher Danielle Williams deep. It was a two-run shot, and Northwestern lost 2-1.
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois College#Downstate Illinois#Central Illinois#Lincoln College#The Board Of Trustees
CBS Chicago

Illinois auditor's general shows DCFS fails in providing healthcare and safety

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When kids are removed from their homes over concerns of neglect and abuse, one of the hardest parts of their development is returning home – if, and when the state says it's okay to go back.A new report into how the state manages those "returns home" is out. CBS 2's Chris Tye reports how it shows the state is failing its most vulnerable in some critical ways.After being removed from the care of her mother and boyfriend, 2-year-old Tanaja Barnes returned home to Decatur in 2019 where she died from malnutrition and dehydration.Her death created Tanaja's Law...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Resource officer at Joliet Township High School West connects with students on prom dance floor

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A southwest suburban police officer joined a prom party and showed off some dance moves recently. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Wednesday night, there was a bigger purpose behind the officer's moves other than just an opportunity to cut up the rug. Nearly 3,000 students walk the halls at Joliet Township High School West. Jamere Price, the school resource officer, is tasked with keeping them safe. Terry: "When you took this job two years ago, walking these hallways, you were really trying to connect with students in a new way?" Price: "Yeah, I mean...
JOLIET, IL
CBS Chicago

Drivers receive earned bonuses from CPS after months of waiting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An update to a story we first brought you Only on 2.The money finally came through for bus drivers at Chicago Public Schools.We told you last week about more than 100 CPS school bus drivers waiting on bonus money they earned way back in January.More than $100,000 in good attendance bonuses was being held up by the school district.On Friday, drivers tell us those January bonuses have been paid.Drivers are waiting on the quarterly bonuses they earned in April.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Buckingham Fountain turns on for the season on Saturday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a sure sign of summer in Chicago, the iconic Buckingham Fountain will be turned on for the season on Saturday.It's part of an afternoon from noon to 3 p.m., filled with activities, like concerts, food trucks, and giveaways.Performers include 80s cover band Sixteen candles, and Latin jazz band Angel Melendez & the 911 Mambo Orchestra.Brighton Park resident Eugene Rodriguez, who won the annual ComEd "Switch On Summer" Sweepstakes, will have the honor of turning on the fountain. Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn about free community resources such as summer STEM education programs from ComEd.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Chicago

Gov. Pritzker signs new law targeting smash-and-grab thieves

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves can smash their way into a store and run off with armfuls of stolen goods within a matter of seconds – and it can cost business owners thousands of dollars. Now, Illinois is taking steps to stop it. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed into law new legislation aimed at cracking down on the rise in organized retail thefts and smash-and-grab burglaries. Smash-and-grab heists have been a growing crime trend in recent years.  Stores on the Magnificent Mile have seen the impact of this.  "It's been a horrible, difficult time,"...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Sen. Dick Durbin addresses efforts to cap cost of insulin at $35 monthly

CHICAGO (CBS)-- U.S. Senator Dick Durbin addressed the efforts in the Senate to cap the cost of insulin. "Limit the price of insulin to $35 dollars. Today the cost of insulin can range from several hundred dollars to more than a thousand," Durbin said. "I'm cosponsoring a bill, we have Dems and Republicans on both sides of the aisle supporting it."A Chicago area family also spoke at a news conference Friday about the financial burden when their young daughter was diagnosed with diabetes. Illinois is one of only a few states already capping the cost of insulin at $100 per month for certain patients. But Durbin says federal action is needed to cover more Illinois patients with diabetes and reduce costs further. More than one-quarter of patients who rely on insulin have been forced to ration their doses due to cost, which can lead to deadly consequences.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire spreads to two homes in Burnside

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters battled a large fire in Chicago's Burnside neighborhood early Friday morning. According to the Chicago Fire Department, two buildings were on fire on 91st Street at Dauphin Avenue around 2 a.m.No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is not known at this time. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Church leaders talk about rebuilding plans for Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- So far, just over $40,000 has been raised to rebuild the historic Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Englewood – which was tragically destroyed by fire in April. As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported, church leaders announced the next steps in the rebuilding process Friday. "It feels like a decathlonic marathon," said Pastor Gerald Dew. " A lot of events, a lot of ups and downs, and it's going to be a long road, so we need your prayer and your patience." April 15 is a day that Dew, lead pastor of Antioch Missionary Baptist...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Metra train hits pedestrian near National Street in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- A Metra train hit a pedestrian in Elgin Thursday evening. Metra Milwaukee District-West Train No. 2237 hit a pedestrian near the National Street stop. Inbound and outbound trains were halted nearby Thursday evening, and extensive delays were expected. This happened a day after a BSNF Railway line Metra train hit a truck on the tracks in Clarendon Hills. Christina Lopez, 72, was thrown from a train window and killed, and four others on the train were injured. CHECK: Metra Updates
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Attorney argues before Illinois Supreme Court for release of 50 years of Chicago Police misconduct records

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (CBS) -- The fight over the release of five decades of Chicago Police misconduct records made it all the way to the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday. As CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported, the attorney for the CPD faced some tough questions at the state Supreme Court hearing. Attorney Jared Kosoglad has spent almost a decade fighting for his client, Charles Green, first so as to clear Green's name of any connection to a 1985 quadruple murder, and second so as to get the city to honor a judge's initial order that the city release 50 years of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Questions, concerns, and skepticism dominate townhall on Chicago Bally's casino plan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Bally's Corporation won over Mayor Lori Lightfoot with their plan for a Chicago casino in River West, but now, they need to get the neighborhood onboard. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, Bally's Corporation held a townhall meeting Thursday night at the UIC Forum, at 1213 S. Halsted St. exactly two miles south of the proposed casino site. Company executives and other stakeholders answered community questions about the planned casino – and there were a lot of questions and plenty of concerns. This was the third townhall meeting about the Chicago casino plan, but the first since Mayor...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
72K+
Followers
25K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy