COVID-19: How Cases in the Elmira, NY Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 434,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 8, bringing the total count to more than 80.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 989,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 18.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 20.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Elmira, NY metro area consists of just Chemung County. As of May 8, there were 26,177.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Elmira residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,040.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Elmira metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.4% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.1%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Elmira, NY metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 8 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 8 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 8 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 8 per 100,000 residents 35620 New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA 19,294,236 5,358,514 27,772.6 78,025 404.4 39100 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 673,839 178,819 26,537.3 1,810 268.6 21300 Elmira, NY 84,895 22,223 26,177.0 232 273.3 45060 Syracuse, NY 652,416 162,669 24,933.3 1,383 212.0 13780 Binghamton, NY 241,874 59,583 24,633.9 601 248.5 46540 Utica-Rome, NY 292,016 71,907 24,624.3 985 337.3 15380 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 1,130,175 271,726 24,042.8 3,211 284.1 24020 Glens Falls, NY 125,892 26,955 21,411.2 241 191.4 40380 Rochester, NY 1,072,877 224,854 20,958.0 2,196 204.7 10580 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 880,736 183,748 20,863.0 1,445 164.1 27060 Ithaca, NY 102,642 20,575 20,045.4 84 81.8 48060 Watertown-Fort Drum, NY 112,842 21,020 18,627.8 137 121.4 28740 Kingston, NY 178,665 33,172 18,566.6 363 203.2

