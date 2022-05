CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — Champaign-Urbana bicyclists will join cyclists across the nation and around the world at 7 PM on May 18th as they ride in the annual Ride of Silence. Everyone is invited to the 8 mile ride that leaves from the parking lot east of the I Hotel Conference Center. Local groups participating in the ride include members from Champaign County Bikes, Prairie Cycle Club and C-U Safe Routes to School.

