When it comes to reinvention, the Catskills are king. From the 19th to mid-20th centuries, the rolling plateaus northwest of New York City went from fantastical wilderness to beloved Jewish Borscht Belt. In the summer of ’69, bohemian Boomers turned it into a hippie haunt, and most recently, Brooklyn hicksters molded the mountains into an affordable anti-Hamptons for uber-cool urbanites. But the anti-Hamptons are dying. A pandemic-fueled real estate explosion has turned towns from Narrowsburg to New Paltz into top-dollar destinations. With non-stop openings of luxury hotels and high-end boutiques, the region is in a new era: Hamptonsification. This means taking a Catskills weekend getaway can quickly get expensive.

1 DAY AGO