A federal judge filed an official order Thursday that gives the Oakland Police Department one year to prove they can finally function without federal oversight. It was well over 20 years ago when a rookie cop blew the whistle on the infamous Riders, a group of four former night shift officers accused of terrorizing the community by beating suspects, planting drugs, making false arrests, falsifying reports and intimidating fellow officers who challenged their misconduct.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO