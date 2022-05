Alabama came close to a national championship in 2021, but it fell short to the Georgia Bulldogs. Two sophomores led a young team last year, but the Crimson Tide has a veteran squad now. It is expected to have an elite defense and an offense at the top of college football. Nick Saban hired assistant coaches in the offseason with expertise in their respective areas. Alabama should have a successful season in the fall, but is this year a ‘championship or bust’ situation for the Tide?

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO