Red Wing, MN

Lake City wins Somerby Invitational, Red Wing

Red Wing Republican Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lake City and Red Wing girls golf teams competed in the Somerby Invitational on Monday at Somerby Golf Club. The Tigers won the invite with a team score of 366. The Wingers tied...

www.republicaneagle.com

Red Wing Republican Eagle

Aces home opener canceled

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the Red Wing Aces home opener. The originally scheduled game tonight, Friday, May 13 against Hampton has been canceled. The Aces play Sunday at Dundas. The next scheduled home game, and new home opener, is Saturday, May 21 against Dundas. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
HAMPTON, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Panthers take third at MBC mini-meet

The Ellsworth boys golf team earned third place in the second Middle Border Conference mini-meet in as many days at Bristol Ridge Golf Course in Somerset on Tuesday. The Panthers ended near the lead. Saint Croix Central won the meet with a score of 166. Amery came in second with a 167. The Panthers ended with a 170.
SOMERSET, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Eagle center asks anglers to get the lead out

Wabasha— As states in the region start to open the fishing season, the National Eagle Center is asking anglers to avoid using lead tackle in order to help prevent the increasing threat of lead poisoning to the eagle population. The journal Science recently released a study of more than...
WABASHA, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Book documents Red Wing weather disasters

“Historic Disasters in Southeast Minnesota,”a recently published book by Lake City resident and former Republican Eagle reporter Steve Gardiner, walks through three major natural disasters that affected the city of Red Wing and surrounding communities. Steve Gardiner wrote his eighth book about these three major historic events. After writing...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Jane Ann Traynor Seifert

Jane Ann Traynor Seifert, age 67, passed away peacefully at her home in Marshfield, Wisconsin on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 201 West Blodgett Street, on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend James Weighner officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in El Paso, WI on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour before the time of service on Friday at the church.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Larry W. Fox

Larry Fox, age 78, of Goodhue, died Sunday morning, May 8, 2022, at his home. Larry Wesley Fox was born on December 7, 1943, in Los Angeles, California, the son of Harold and Delores (Swanson) Fox. He moved with his family to Red Wing when he was two years old and attended Vasa Elementary school and graduated from Red Wing High School in 1964. Larry received a bachelor’s degree in Ag Economics and Soil Conservation from the University of Minnesota, in 1966. On Sept. 5, 1964, Larry was united in marriage to his best friend Janelle Berg, in Red Wing. Larry worked in agriculture all of his career, starting in 1966, as a salesman and district manager for MoorMan’s Feed Co; before starting his own business, Fox Ag, and finally as a Key Sales Manager for Alpine/Eco Quest, until retiring in 2001.
GOODHUE, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Lake Pepin featured in new stamp series

Lake Pepin will soon be depicted in a postage stamp series featuring the Mississippi River. Local photographer Jay Olson-Goude's image of Lake Pepin and the Great River Road in the fall will represent the state of Wisconsin in the United States Postal Service’s new Mighty Mississippi stamp series. This...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Raynold Gene Krause

Raynold Gene Krause, age 82, of Ellsworth passed away peacefully on Tuesday May 10, 2022 at Ellsworth Health Center. Raynold was born on March 15, 1940 to Raynold and Rose (Mahler) Krause in Red Wing, MN. He worked at SB Foote Tannery for 44 years. Gene enjoyed his family, being...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Cannon Falls resident Jesse Johnson runs for House of Representatives

Cannon Falls resident Jesse Johnson will be running in the upcoming election for the House of Representatives in District 20A. Johnson grew up in Cannon Falls, graduated from Cannon Falls High School and spent most of his life here until enlisting in the Army during his junior year of high school. He went on to finish as a Lieutenant Colonel in the United States Army.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

PHOTOS: Beautiful and historic Red Wing house for sale

Sitting only blocks from downtown Red Wing, the more than 100 years of history can be felt in this house. The home has maple flooring, woodwork and a clawfoot tub. The house also has a large front and back porch, which are perfect for reading a book or drinking morning coffee.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Maryann Schultz

Maryann Marie Schultz, 77, of Hayfield, MN passed away Thursday May 5, 2022 at her home after a long 4 year battle with cancer. Maryann was born June 24, 1944 in Mishawaka, IN. to parents Emil and Minnie Anderson. She graduated from Elkart High School. After High School she worked...
HAYFIELD, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Like consumers, recent jump in gas prices hit Red Wing police, fire

Red Wing residents are feeling the sting of higher gas prices every time they fill their vehicles at the gas pumps. Those higher gas prices also are hitting government agencies with large fleets of vehicles – police and fire departments. “You know it’s hard,” said Chad Steffen, communications captain...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Red Wing police reports

A resident of the 4000 block of Highway 61 West reported on May 2 that a catalytic converter was stolen off of their vehicle (value: $1,700). Kurt David Brueschke, Red Wing, 57, disorderly conduct. James Jacob Berreth, Red Wing, 40, disorderly conduct. May 5. Alexander Franklin Pastorius, Red Wing, 23,...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Education bill focuses on literacy woes

Only about half of Minnesota third graders know how to read at grade level. That is a complete failure. That’s why Senate Republicans have had a laser-like focus on literacy this year. On May 3, the Senate approved an education bill that will reverse Minnesota’s chronically underperforming literacy scores.
MINNESOTA STATE
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Vasa News: Undie Sunday is May 15

Be on the alert for a large increase in farm traffic on local roads. The warm weather has prompted farmers to get the job done soon, as planting season came on quite suddenly. We have seen tractors with discs and planters and fertilizer trucks passing by in recent days. None of them has been small. Be on the lookout for them and for motorcycles, too.
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

City Concil: Emergency services, public works recognized

At the Red Wing City Council meeting May 9, proclamations were made recognizing emergency services and public works departments within the city and updates on some community and city developments were discussed. Proclamations. Mayor Mike Wilson announced May 15-21 as “Emergency Medical Services Week '' and “National Public Works Week.”...
RED WING, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

Goodhue County finds success with treatment court

May is National Drug Court Month and the Goodhue County Treatment Court is celebrating 3½ years of successful care. “Since the beginning, we have received over 118 referrals, for which the team has served 32 individuals,” coordinator Jessica Schumacher said. “Of those 32, 15 have successfully completed the program with four more looking forward to graduation this summer.”
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN

