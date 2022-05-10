ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marionville, MO

O-Zone: Forsyth 7, Marionville 3

KYTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleO-Zone: two future Tigers leading the way for Catholic. O-Zone: Merced Reflects...

www.ky3.com

KYTV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on I-44 slowed traffic in Springfield Friday. Before noon, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Missouri 125 exit. Investigators say the crash involved an overturned semi. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic. Drivers used the shoulder to pass the crash.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
houstonherald.com

Three injured Thursday in crash north of Mountain Grove

Three persons were injured Thursday morning — including a Cabool teen — in a single-vehicle accident north of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Makayla L. Rhodes, 19, of Mountain Grove, was driving a westbound 2007 Honda Civic on Highway N that ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Mid-Day Mountain Grove Crash Leaves Three Teens Injured

Mountain Grove, MO. – Three teenagers have been injured in a crash on Thursday morning at roughly 11:20 AM. A 2007 Honda Civic, driven by Mikayla Rhodes, 19 of Mountain Grove, was traveling Southbound on Highway N, north of Mountain Grove, when they crashed. The crash occurred as Rhodes went off the roadway, struck the ditch, and overturned.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KYTV

Several hurt after shots fired outside Arkansas graduation

KY3 Meteorologist Bruce Thomas shares his First Alert for timing of storms. Evangel University receives a $1 million gift for athletics complex expansion. Leigh's Lost and Found: Shih Tzu rescued after 10 days lost in the woods. Pilot injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office...
AURORA, MO
KSN News

Many gather to search for missing Missouri girl

NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in Wednesday to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now on its second day. Update: Missing Itali Savage of Neosho, Missouri, found safe Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers, and neighbors of 12-year-old […]
NEOSHO, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield sites you may or may not want to avoid on Friday the 13th

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Friday the 13th is a day that is known for bad luck, a movie franchise, and even the words paraskavedekatriaphobia and friggatriskaidekaphobia–the fear of Friday the 13th. For those who like to live dangerously, here’s a list of some haunted locations in Springfield. Springlawn Estates & Sheedy Farm aka “Albino Farm” Although […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Ozarks Life: The graduation of Richard Ryder

Leigh's Lost and Found: Shih Tzu rescued after 10 days lost in the woods. Pilot injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says one person suffered injuries in a plane crash near Aurora. Several hurt after shots fired outside Arkansas graduation. Updated: 2 hours...
AURORA, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: KY3 First Alert Weather team teaches Weather School at Hammons Field

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 Meteorologists Ron Hearst and Brandon Beck taught Weather School on Wednesday. Elementary students filled Hammons Field to learn the science aspect of weather. Several participated in experiments. After the class, the students stayed for some afternoon baseball featuring the Springfield Cardinals vs. the Amarillo Sod...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NewsBreak
Sports
KYTV

Nursing homes in the Ozarks struggling to find supplies, food

Donor gifts $1 million to Evangel University for athletic facility improvements. Newton County, Ark. sheriff skips legislative audit committee; likely facing subpoena. KY3 Meteorologist Bruce Thomas shares his First Alert for timing of storms. Evangel University receives a $1 million gift for athletics complex expansion. Leigh's Lost and Found: Shih...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Laclede Record

Cattle die in overturned hauler on Mo. 32

Multiple livestock were injured with at least 18 dead after a semi truck hauling 68 cattle ran off the roadway and overturned on Missouri 32 near Winnipeg Drive. “There were 18 head that expired at the scene, the rest of the cattle were taken care of by a veterinarian,” said Nebo Falcon Fire Chief Doug Christlieb. “They all appeared to be okay.” The Nebo Falcon Fire Protection District, Tri-County Fire Protection District, Lebanon Rural and Lebanon Fire departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to assist with traffic and road re-opening. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
LEBANON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Shooting Investigation Underway In Rolla

(Rolla) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting of an alleged suspect by a Phelps County sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff Michael Kirn says the shooting happened shortly after noon Monday in Rolla. He says deputies began life-saving measures and the man was airlifted to a Columbia hospital. No...
ROLLA, MO
KYTV

Pilot injured in plane crash near Aurora, Mo.

Several people were injured after a large fight broke out and shots were fired outside of an Arkansas convention center where a graduation ceremony had taken place, police said. While many areas will stay dry, storms could turn severe with hail and wind. Dedication ceremony Friday to celebrate completion of...
GREENE COUNTY, MO

