O-Zone: Forsyth 7, Marionville 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a sport with a strange name that’s been around a long time but has only risen in popularity in the past decade. And no, pickleball is not played with a pickle. “The ball we use is a Wiffle ball,” said Linda Waddell, referring...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - In a lucky string of events, a broken washing machine led to a trip to the grocery store, which led to a $100,000 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Triple Bonus Crossword” Scratchers game. The winner explained he had gone to the...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crash on I-44 slowed traffic in Springfield Friday. Before noon, the crash happened in the eastbound lanes near the Missouri 125 exit. Investigators say the crash involved an overturned semi. The semi blocked both lanes of traffic. Drivers used the shoulder to pass the crash.
Three persons were injured Thursday morning — including a Cabool teen — in a single-vehicle accident north of Mountain Grove, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Makayla L. Rhodes, 19, of Mountain Grove, was driving a westbound 2007 Honda Civic on Highway N that ran off the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, the patrol said.
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A school bus in Missouri burst into flames as middle school students were heading home. According to KMOV, everyone escaped the bus just in time, and no injuries were reported. “It was kind of scary because I didn’t know what I was going to...
NEOSHO, Mo. — Volunteers step in Wednesday to help authorities with their search for a missing girl, which is now on its second day. Update: Missing Itali Savage of Neosho, Missouri, found safe Gathering at a staging area located in the parking lot of Benton Elementary School, emergency crews, area volunteers, and neighbors of 12-year-old […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Friday the 13th is a day that is known for bad luck, a movie franchise, and even the words paraskavedekatriaphobia and friggatriskaidekaphobia–the fear of Friday the 13th. For those who like to live dangerously, here’s a list of some haunted locations in Springfield. Springlawn Estates & Sheedy Farm aka “Albino Farm” Although […]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - KY3 Meteorologists Ron Hearst and Brandon Beck taught Weather School on Wednesday. Elementary students filled Hammons Field to learn the science aspect of weather. Several participated in experiments. After the class, the students stayed for some afternoon baseball featuring the Springfield Cardinals vs. the Amarillo Sod...
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas State Police issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing teenager from Mountain Home. Police say, Sara Gilpin, 14, disappeared on Thursday afternoon. Investigators believe she is traveling with Isaac Melder, 40. He drives a maroon diesel pickup with a black hood with...
Multiple livestock were injured with at least 18 dead after a semi truck hauling 68 cattle ran off the roadway and overturned on Missouri 32 near Winnipeg Drive. “There were 18 head that expired at the scene, the rest of the cattle were taken care of by a veterinarian,” said Nebo Falcon Fire Chief Doug Christlieb. “They all appeared to be okay.” The Nebo Falcon Fire Protection District, Tri-County Fire Protection District, Lebanon Rural and Lebanon Fire departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to assist with traffic and road re-opening. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.
(Rolla) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the shooting of an alleged suspect by a Phelps County sheriff’s deputy. Sheriff Michael Kirn says the shooting happened shortly after noon Monday in Rolla. He says deputies began life-saving measures and the man was airlifted to a Columbia hospital. No...
