O-Zone: Forsyth 7, Marionville 3

Multiple livestock were injured with at least 18 dead after a semi truck hauling 68 cattle ran off the roadway and overturned on Missouri 32 near Winnipeg Drive. “There were 18 head that expired at the scene, the rest of the cattle were taken care of by a veterinarian,” said Nebo Falcon Fire Chief Doug Christlieb. “They all appeared to be okay.” The Nebo Falcon Fire Protection District, Tri-County Fire Protection District, Lebanon Rural and Lebanon Fire departments and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to assist with traffic and road re-opening. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

LEBANON, MO ・ 16 HOURS AGO