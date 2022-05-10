ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Rony Garcia: Logs two scoreless innings

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Garcia tossed two scoreless innings of relief in Monday's loss to the Athletics. He didn't allow any hits...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jake Marisnick: Requires surgery

Marisnick sustained a UCL injury in his left thumb and will require surgery, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports. Marisnick landed on the injured list Tuesday after sustaining his thumb injury during Monday's matchup against the Dodgers. The 31-year-old doesn't have a timetable for his return, but he'll presumably require more than the minimum of 10 days on the IL. Prior to his injury, Marisnick had hit .163 with two doubles, five runs, an RBI and a stolen base over 22 games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Bryan Edwards: Traded to Atlanta

The Raiders traded Edwards and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Falcons on Friday in exchange for Atlanta's 2023 fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The Falcons continue to add to their pass-catching corps with the addition of another big-bodied wideout. Edwards was faced an uphill battle for target volume in Las Vegas with the acquisition of Davante Adams, but the 6-foot-3 wide receiver has a chance to carve out a solid role in Atlanta. The Falcons overhauled the wideout group this offseason in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension, led by the selection of Drake London in the first round; however, behind the rookie and phenom tight end Kyle Pitts, the Falcons will likely have a healthy competition for targets leading up to and during the 2022 campaign.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Athletics' Tony Kemp: Records third stolen base

Kemp went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run in a win over the Tigers on Thursday. The veteran leadoff man has now reached safely in six straight games, and with three steals through 31 contests, he's on pace to exceed the career-high nine he posted with the Astros in 2018. However, with just a .226 average and .583 OPS, Kemp still has a long way to go before satisfying the expectations of fantasy managers who invested based on last season's career-best .279/.382/.418 slash line.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Austin Hays: Dealing with hand laceration

Manager Brandon Hyde said Hays has a "pretty bad" laceration on the back of his left hand from being cleated in Thursday's win over the Cardinals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Hays was examined after taking a cleat to the hand Thursday, but he was able to remain in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Orioles' Bryan Baker: Starts bullpen game

Baker struck out three in 2.1 innings, allowing one hit in a 3-2 win Thursday in St. Louis. He did not factor into the decision. Baker got the nod to start in a bullpen game and retired the first seven batters he faced before allowing a single and being removed in the third. It was his longest outing at any level since 2017 when he played for Single-A Asheville. While the 27-year-old's 4.38 ERA is nothing to write home about, his 14:2 K:BB ratio and one homer allowed in 12.1 innings are promising. He'll likely continue as a middle reliever for the near future.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Marlins' Miguel Rojas: Dehydration causes exit

Rojas was removed from Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks due to dehydration, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Rojas went 1-for-4 before being pulled for a pinch hitter during the ninth inning. He'll have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery and should be available for Friday's series opener versus Milwaukee.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Rays' Taylor Walls: Late addition to lineup

Walls was added to the Friday's lineup against the Blue Jays and will start at third base and bat ninth, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. The 25-year-old was originally absent from Friday's starting ninth, but Yandy Diaz was a late scratch due to an illness. Walls is 1-for-22 two walks, two runs, a stolen bases and nine strikeouts in his past seven contests.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Rodolfo Castro: Earns another call-up

Castro was recalled by the Pirates on Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. Castro spent a stretch of time in the majors in the second half of last season but largely failed to impress, hitting .198/.258/.395 in 31 games. He did hit the ball hard, posting a 10.2 percent barrel rate and homering five times, but he didn't hit it often, striking out 29.0 percent of the time. That latter number looks especially poor next to his 6.5 percent walk rate. Through 29 games for Triple-A Indianapolis this season, he's hit .250/.397/.402, offsetting a still-elevated 26.7 percent strikeout rate with an excellent 17.2 percent walk rate. Contact and plate discipline look like they'll be the keys to whether or not he's given enough opportunities to let his power shine.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Reds' Vladimir Gutierrez: Moving to bullpen

Manager David Bell said Friday that Gutierrez will shift to a bullpen role, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Gutierrez's first six starts of the season came as a starter, but he posted an 8.65 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 26 innings while settling for an 0-5 record. The right-hander will presumably serve as a middle reliever out of the bullpen, while Connor Overton will remain in the rotation. Gutierrez will likely be an option to serve as a spot starter at some point if needed.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Drops fifth straight decision

Greene (1-5) took the loss Tuesday as the Reds fell 5-4 to the Brewers, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six. While the rookie right-hander once again displayed shaky command and control -- walking at least four batters for the third time in his last four starts and serving up his 11th homer in 26 innings -- Greene was at least able to limit the damage in this one. His 27.6 percent strikeout rate remains enticing, but until the rest of the 22-year-old's skills catch up to his 98.4 mph fastball, he'll be a very risky fantasy option. Greene will carry a 7.62 ERA and 1.81 WHIP into his next start.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' MJ Melendez: Not in Thursday's lineup

Melendez will sit Thursday against Texas, Alec Lewis of The Athletic reports. Melendez started five out of the Royals' first six games after he earned his first career call-up in early May, but the lefty-hitting rookie has now been on the bench for two in a row against left-handed starting pitchers. Sebastian Rivero will get the start behind the plate, while Salvador Perez serves as the designated hitter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Astros' Jose Altuve: Exits early as precaution

Altuve exited Friday's game against the Nationals as a precaution after slipping on the grass, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Altuve was replaced at second base by Niko Goodrum in the bottom of the ninth inning with the Astros up by five runs, circumstances which seemingly back up the idea that the team isn't particularly worried about his health. He was due for a day off Saturday anyway according to manager Dusty Baker, so the Astros can be doubly sure the veteran isn't dealing with any serious issue. Altuve went 1-for-4 with a solo homer to lead off the game prior to his early exit.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Sent down Friday

Kelenic was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. The Mariners are shorthanded in the outfield with Kyle Lewis (knee) on the 10-day injured list, but they'll still send Kelenic to the minors following his slow start to 2022. Over 30 games, the 22-year-old slashed .140/.219/.291 with three homers, 10 runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases. Kelenic was regarded as one of the Mariners' top prospects prior to making his major-league debut in 2021, but he's largely struggled against the top level of competition. He'll attempt to sort things out in Tacoma, while Dylan Moore should serve as the primary right fielder following Kelenic's demotion.
SEATTLE, WA

