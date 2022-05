Purdue coach Jeff Brohm made one of the most surprising decisions of the 2018-19 coaching silly season when he declined to return to his alma mater, Louisville. Not only was Brohm considered an up-and-coming coach -- his stock rose emphatically following upsets over then-No. 2 Ohio State and then-No. 19 Iowa -- but his family name was (and still is) practically synonymous with the city. After growing up in Louisville, he starred as a quarterback for the Cardinals from 1989-93 and returned as an assistant coach after his professional career ended.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO