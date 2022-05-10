COVID-19: How Cases in the East Stroudsburg, PA Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 434,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 8, bringing the total count to more than 80.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 989,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 18.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 14.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 20.7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 19.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The East Stroudsburg, PA metro area consists of just Monroe County. As of May 8, there were 22,365.4 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 East Stroudsburg residents, 10.7% lower than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,040.0 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the East Stroudsburg metro area, unemployment peaked at 20.5% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 6.7%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the East Stroudsburg, PA metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 8 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 8 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 8 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 8 per 100,000 residents 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 119,729 26,871.3 1,501 336.9 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 36,833 26,360.3 518 370.7 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 40,558 26,311.2 694 450.2 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 34,801 26,164.4 732 550.3 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 212,283 25,343.9 2,971 354.7 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 28,695 25,098.4 520 454.8 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 103,139 24,672.9 1,594 381.3 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 24,996 24,393.5 362 353.3 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 29,807 24,202.4 616 500.2 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 19,939 23,744.3 339 403.7 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 532,680 22,847.6 7,849 336.7 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 122,133 22,575.5 1,888 349.0 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 124,322 22,374.5 2,239 403.0 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 37,581 22,365.4 524 311.8 44300 State College, PA 161,960 35,736 22,064.7 349 215.5 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,285,826 21,151.5 18,259 300.4 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 57,747 21,088.2 760 277.5 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 119,774 20,975.7 2,040 357.3

