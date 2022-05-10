ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Bishop soccer shuts out NCLA

By MICHAEL LINDSAY ENTERPRISE SPORTS WRITER
High Point Enterprise
High Point Enterprise
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OtFSj_0fYWPyMX00

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness regained some confidence with the end of the regular season nearing.

The Villains, coming off a tough loss that ended their long winning streak, scored four goals in the first half and cruised to a 5-0 win against North Carolina Leadership Academy in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Monday on Senior Night at Bishop.

“I think it was good,” Bishop coach Ray Alley said. “The first half was really good. We had good shots that we didn’t hit in the right places. We shot the ball straight a lot of times when we should’ve gone to the corners. But we’re creating opportunities. So that’s encouraging.”

Anna Krawczyk had three goals and one assist to lead the Villains (15-3 overall, 8-0 conference), ranked No. 62 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 1 among NCHSAA 1A West teams.

Claire Clampett added two goals and one assist, while Ashley Hawley, Justine Grimsley and Emilia Pirlk each chipped in one assist as Bishop created wave after wave of offensive opportunities during the opening minutes.

“We had a rough patch last game,” said Krawczyk, a junior forward. “But before that we were doing really well — really well connecting. I feel like we were building really well off each other. Last game was a little setback, but we’re getting back to where we were.”

The Villains, who lost 2-0 against Atkins on Thursday to snap their 14-match winning streak, peppered the goal with shots during the first half — including three that just barely missed off the goal frame.

Finally, they broke through in the 16th minute when Krawczyk took a shot from the right side of the penalty area that redirected in front and found the net. Clampett added a score in the 24th minute off a centering pass right in front.

Krawczyk added two goals in the 31st minute — scoring off a long ball behind the defense and, just seconds later, working the ball through the defense along the left side. That gave Bishop a 4-0 lead into halftime.

“They were playing a really high line,” Krawczyk said. “So, we had a lot of space to run onto. You didn’t have to worry about somebody coming from inside or the back. You just had someone on your back. I feel like I had a lot of time to get past them.”

The Villains, working in more of their reserves and trying players in different positions, eased their way through the second half comfortably ahead. Clampett added her second goal in the 78th minute on a hard shot from the right side.

Emily Agejew — who was honored at halftime alongside fellow seniors Katelynn Williams, Isabella Fresquez-Clifton, Pirkl and Francesca Moya — and Emmy Valente combined for the shutout in goal.

Bishop, which outshot the Falcons (9-3-1, 3-2-1) by a 25-1 margin, will visit 4A foe Southwest Guilford on Thursday at 6 p.m. The state playoffs are scheduled to be seeded Friday and begin Monday, May 16.

“I think we’re to the point now where we just need to get into the playoffs and start playing,” Alley said.

mlindsay@hpenews.com | 336-888-3526 | @HPEmichael

Comments / 0

Related
wfmynews2.com

Mother-daughter duo graduating from Greensboro's largest universities

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Graduation season is here and across the Triad, scholars of all ages are turning their tassels and tossing their caps. Here in Greensboro, there's an extraordinary story at the two largest universities in our city. A mother who attended the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) and her daughter were over at North Carolina A&T (NCAT), both are graduating this month, and we caught up with both to talk to them about this special accomplishment.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman takes home million-dollar prize

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Taking a chance on a $10 scratch-off ticket paid off for a Winston-Salem woman! Loretta Mitchell bought a Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart on East 30th Street in Winston-Salem and took home a $1 million prize! She chose the lump sum option, taking home over $425,000. Congratulations, Loretta!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in NC as ‘swarm’ of quakes hits Carolinas

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina city was hit by an earthquake early Wednesday morning. The quake comes as seven earthquakes were reported in South Carolina so far this week. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake occurred just before 12:45 a.m. near Catawba. Dr. Scott White with the University of...
CATAWBA, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Falcons#Ncla#Kernersville#Maxpreps
FOX8 News

I-40 West crash shuts down 3 lanes in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash on Interstate 40 West closed down three of its five lanes, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at mile marker 210, in Greensboro near NC-68. All three of the leftmost lanes were closed at 3:03 p.m. and remained that way until 4:07 p.m.
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

Winston-Salem woman wins $1 million in lottery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman is $1 million richer after she bought a scratch-off ticket at a local convenience store. Loretta Mitchell bought a $10 Jumbo Bucks ticket from Three Corner Food Mart in Winston-Salem. That's when she found out she won the $1 million prize. Mitchell could...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

1 shot to death at North Carolina Walmart

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in High Point on Tuesday. Police said that Demaurice S. Turner, 24, died at about 2 p.m. after being shot at the Walmart on North Main Street. Officers said that Turner had been shot several times. After they arrived on the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
wkml.com

North Carolina Beach Named One of the 25 Best in the Country

Summer is coming and it’s time to think about all those beautiful North Carolina beach days in your future. But where should you venture to if you’re looking for the best beach to head to? Well, according to Travel + Leisure magazine, there’s one North Carolina beach that stands out as one of the 25 best in the country.
LIFESTYLE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
kiss951.com

This North Carolina City Ranks As the Best Place to Live in 2022

Thinking about moving to a new area? Or maybe you wonder more about the new area you are in. Well, North Carolina has some great options for you. While many are contemplating between suburb living or city living, it’s good to do some research on an area before you get there.
POLITICS
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot, killed while entering North Carolina store, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed as he entered a store in North Carolina and a suspect has been charged, police said. High Point police officers responded to the shooting at a Walmart at around 2:10 p.m. on Monday and found a man with several gunshot wounds, the High Point Enterprise reported. The man was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said.
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in Yadkin County, 2 schools put on lockdown

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Yadkin County on Wednesday, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. Deputies say the man was shot at US 21 near Longtown and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was reportedly […]
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Central NC sheriffs team up to stop crimes on I-85/I-40

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two local sheriffs are fed up and worried about people’s safety, as people become bolder on the interstate. They aren’t worried about the speeds people travel, but the shots they’re firing while driving. Alamance, Guilford, Orange and Durham Counties are using their strike teams to target people they say are […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

NC SBI investigating use of force complaint against elementary SRO

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been requested to assist in the investigation into an allegation against a school resource officer. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, the SRO was placed on administrative leave after an incident at Fletcher Elementary School on...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
High Point Enterprise

High Point Enterprise

High Point, NC
5K+
Followers
246
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for High Point Enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy