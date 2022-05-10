Bishop soccer shuts out NCLA

KERNERSVILLE — Bishop McGuinness regained some confidence with the end of the regular season nearing.

The Villains, coming off a tough loss that ended their long winning streak, scored four goals in the first half and cruised to a 5-0 win against North Carolina Leadership Academy in Northwest Piedmont 1A Conference girls soccer Monday on Senior Night at Bishop.

“I think it was good,” Bishop coach Ray Alley said. “The first half was really good. We had good shots that we didn’t hit in the right places. We shot the ball straight a lot of times when we should’ve gone to the corners. But we’re creating opportunities. So that’s encouraging.”

Anna Krawczyk had three goals and one assist to lead the Villains (15-3 overall, 8-0 conference), ranked No. 62 in the state overall by MaxPreps and No. 1 among NCHSAA 1A West teams.

Claire Clampett added two goals and one assist, while Ashley Hawley, Justine Grimsley and Emilia Pirlk each chipped in one assist as Bishop created wave after wave of offensive opportunities during the opening minutes.

“We had a rough patch last game,” said Krawczyk, a junior forward. “But before that we were doing really well — really well connecting. I feel like we were building really well off each other. Last game was a little setback, but we’re getting back to where we were.”

The Villains, who lost 2-0 against Atkins on Thursday to snap their 14-match winning streak, peppered the goal with shots during the first half — including three that just barely missed off the goal frame.

Finally, they broke through in the 16th minute when Krawczyk took a shot from the right side of the penalty area that redirected in front and found the net. Clampett added a score in the 24th minute off a centering pass right in front.

Krawczyk added two goals in the 31st minute — scoring off a long ball behind the defense and, just seconds later, working the ball through the defense along the left side. That gave Bishop a 4-0 lead into halftime.

“They were playing a really high line,” Krawczyk said. “So, we had a lot of space to run onto. You didn’t have to worry about somebody coming from inside or the back. You just had someone on your back. I feel like I had a lot of time to get past them.”

The Villains, working in more of their reserves and trying players in different positions, eased their way through the second half comfortably ahead. Clampett added her second goal in the 78th minute on a hard shot from the right side.

Emily Agejew — who was honored at halftime alongside fellow seniors Katelynn Williams, Isabella Fresquez-Clifton, Pirkl and Francesca Moya — and Emmy Valente combined for the shutout in goal.

Bishop, which outshot the Falcons (9-3-1, 3-2-1) by a 25-1 margin, will visit 4A foe Southwest Guilford on Thursday at 6 p.m. The state playoffs are scheduled to be seeded Friday and begin Monday, May 16.

“I think we’re to the point now where we just need to get into the playoffs and start playing,” Alley said.

