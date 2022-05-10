Proctor softball stays undefeated on the season

CLOQUET, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - For the second time in the last month, the Wilderness hit the road to Alaska on the chase to the Roberston Cup, now the boys in green are back at home looking to advance to the final four of the NAHL playoffs. After coming...
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - UW-Superior women’s head basketball coach, Zach Otto Fisher, resigned today. Fisher just completed his fifth year as coach of the Yellowjackets, citing personal reasons for his resignation. Otto-fisher tallied an overall record of 75-42 and 51-17 UMAC. He also recorded two UMC regular-season...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We are out of the woods now when it comes to showers and thunderstorms. We start our day with mostly cloudy skies overhead but dry. Today, skies are clearing giving way to mostly sunny skies as we head towards this afternoon. Temperatures climb into the 70s with the exception of the coast along the arrowhead, thanks to a lake breeze in place up there. Tonight, mostly clear skies stick around as temperatures fall back into the upper 40s and low to mid-50s.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - Earlier Tuesday afternoon, a 48-member representative assembly from the Minnesota State High School League held a vote to determine if boys high volleyball would become a sanctioned sport. However, the vote fell short yet again, 31-17; just one yes vote away from passing. This is...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS3 Duluth) - UW-Superior’s, Maya Callaway, closed out her collegiate career in one of the best ways possible. Callaway took home the UMAC player of the year award for the second straight season. In singles play, Maya went 8-0 in conference. Callway now holds the record for...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Following last night’s storms, a bulk of our Thursday is spent dry, but a few spot showers or storms can not be ruled out through the day. Temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s by the lake, 70s, and 80s further inland. Some in the southern portion of the region may be in the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Winds are out of the east between 10-15 MPH. Once again, as we head through the overnight hours, that is when we see the more potent threat of storms. Some storms again could be strong to severe in nature. The biggest threats with these are similar to that of the last round, with possible strong winds and damaging hail; however, a tornado or two is not out of the question.
Hibbing, MN- The Hibbing Jubilee will be held July 9 and the chamber of commerce needs a parade grand marshal. They are asking the community to submit people who are leaders, advocates and spirited. Nominations can be made here. Ironwood, MI- The City of Ironwood’s Composting Site opened today! It...
Biwabik, MN- Residents are encouraged to get out and spring clean this weekend. Homeowners can leave items out on the curb for pick up. City workers will be out Monday, May 16 at 7 a.m. taking the items for disposal. Acceptable items include household appliances, furniture, demolition material and yard compost. Mattresses, box springs and TVs will not be taken.
Over the last few days, heavy rain fell in Minnesota, moderate rain fell over Wisconsin and precious little rain fell in the U.P. So, much of Minnesota faces a Flood Warning in effect as long as needed to make the waters go down. That may take until next Tuesday or Wednesday for some towns up north! Conversely, the Upper Peninsula faces a Near Critical Fire Danger until the next round of rain comes around. There’s a slight 30% chance for showers on Saturday afternoon. A better chance may start next Wednesday.
Ashland, WI- We brought you the story of the Ashland Birth center just a few weeks ago and while they have secured the funding needed to stay in their current home, they already has a fun-filled Saturday planned! Hosted by the Penokee Mountain Cooperative School the day will feature a 5k race and 1k kids run. After the runs everyone is invited to a spring carnival at the Bay Area Civic Center featuring food, games, face painting and a photo-op with kittens.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: We start our Wednesday dry and sunny! Clouds generally increase through the day Wednesday, giving way to mostly cloudy skies as we head towards the evening. Daytime high temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s closer to the lake, with the 70s further inland. Some in the southern portion of the region may get above 80! as we head into the evening hours, we will be tracking another round of showers and strong to severe storms. The main threats with these storms will be large hail and damaging winds. These storms will develop in southwestern Minnesota and move northeast. They make their way into Twin-Ports late Wednesday night into the early AM hours of Thursday.
Yet another low is approaching us from South Dakota and this one began paying off with severe thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon. There is a 50-60% chance for even more of them on Thursday night. Rain totals have already run from an inch to an inch and a half for a lot of places and another half inch or so is possible through early Friday morning. That could lead to flooding so people are urged to travel cautiously. Things will change rapidly on Friday, though, as a sunny sky pops back up over our heads. That dose of sunshine may last most of the week ahead.
MINNESOTA-- Eight percent of Minnesota lakes are on the infested waters list. That’s according to the Minnesota DNR. DNR officials say to clean, drain and dispose in order to stop the spread of aquatic invasive species. Anglers can do their part by knowing Minnesota’s “Clean In Clean Out” laws....
MINNESOTA-- For those heading out on the water this weekend, DNR officials urge boaters and anglers to fish safely. Since many of the lakes in Northern Minnesota just saw ice outs, the water is very cold. DNR officials said hypothermia can quickly set in if you fall in, so the...
ELY, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Ely’s beloved “End of the Road” radio station, WELY, may be reaching the end of its road by June, unless a last minute buyer emerges. The Bois Forte Band of Chippewa has owned the station for 17 years. In a press...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is warning the public of dangerous conditions along the North Shore. In a press release Friday, leaders said severe storms over the past few days caused flooding and high water in the area, resulting in the closure of trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds.
DULUTH, MN -- Homegrown Music Festival organizers are asking anyone who attended their recent concerts to get tested for COVID. Homegrown issued the suggestion on the organization’s Facebook page Thursday night, after “several” positive test results among people who attended the event. Homegrown, which features local musicians,...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Lightning is one of the top storm-related killers in the United States alongside tornadoes and flooding. Although lightning fatalities have decreased over the past 30 years according to the National Weather Service (NWS), its important to understand what to do if you’re caught in a lightning storm.
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Dozens gathered in Duluth Friday for a rally in support of abortion rights. Many rallies like this are emerging across the country. They come in the wake of the leaked draft Roe v. Wade decision, which would revoke the constitutional right to an abortion and send the issue back to each state to decide on its own.
CLOQUET, MN-- An unexpected death for the Cloquet Area Fire family has the community looking back at the hard work this special K9 has accomplished. In a Facebook post Wednesday, the Cloquet Area Fire District wrote, “It is with great sadness that we share the Cloquet Area Fire District had to send our Arson K-9, Wish, over the rainbow bridge on Monday, May 9, 2022 unexpectedly.”
