Proctor softball stays undefeated on the season

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Following last night’s storms, a bulk of our Thursday is spent dry, but a few spot showers or storms can not be ruled out through the day. Temperatures climb into the 50s and 60s by the lake, 70s, and 80s further inland. Some in the southern portion of the region may be in the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. Winds are out of the east between 10-15 MPH. Once again, as we head through the overnight hours, that is when we see the more potent threat of storms. Some storms again could be strong to severe in nature. The biggest threats with these are similar to that of the last round, with possible strong winds and damaging hail; however, a tornado or two is not out of the question.

1 DAY AGO