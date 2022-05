LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students at Fern Creek High School are getting decked out for Saturday's prom thanks to local firefighters. The Fern Creek Fire Department helped collect hundreds of dresses, suits, shoes and accessories donated by alumni and the community. Firefighters stepped up to help, after seeing a social media post about some students not being able to afford their big night.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 14 HOURS AGO