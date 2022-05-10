ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Taste of Chicago is back but with a twist!

By Ashley Bihun
wgnradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the numbers of COVID-19 deaths have dropped, the CDC loosened its guidance around masks for the second time this year in April. The latest recommendations allow roughly 70% of people in...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 12

SryNotSry
3d ago

Wear a bullet proof vest and have your carry to conceal..

Reply(1)
15
Guest
3d ago

I use to go every year before Covid, but bullets are a big deterrent too, so no thanks Chicago. Done with the city.

Reply
3
Nioko Rainier
4d ago

what? not getting murdered while stuffing our pie-holes?

Reply
9
Related
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to the best eats of the century

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, made his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviewed Daley’s Restaurant. Located at 6257 S. Cottage Grove in Chicago, the restaurant is known for their comfort food and serves soup, eggs and grits, steak, and sweet potato pie. In the second half of the segment, Lt. Haynes reviewed Roeser’s Bakery, located at 3216 W. North Ave. in Chicago. The Lieutenant recommends the butterloaf coffee cake and ‘Maryann,’ which is shortcake, whipped cream, and strawberries.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Bookstores are all the rage

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. They Spent Years Selling Books At Myopic Books, An Iconic Wicker Park Store. Now, They Own It: Longtime Myopic Books employees J.R. Nelson and Matt Revers bought the store earlier this week. They want to continue its legacy as one of Chicago’s most cherished bookstores.
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

The World’s Largest Outdoor Food Festival In Chicago Is Free To Attend

The Taste of Chicago is back with another year of delicious food from over 30 food truck vendors and awesome music to listen to while you indulge!. If you're a Foodie, this is the place to be this Summer. Taste of Chicago offers you a taste from some of the best Chicago restaurants in town and fun activities to keep the entire family entertained. Over 3 days, you'll hear music from some incredible musicians at Grant Park.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
State
Illinois State
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: You can become a beer expert

Jon Hansen, host and executive producer of ‘It’s All Good’ podcast from Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Jon had details on:. Chicago’s Proposed ‘Pool Noodle’ Ward Slammed By Current Alderman, Roasted On Social Media: Move over, lobster ward. Chicago’s...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Redo the concrete around your home by this summer

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/07/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company joins the show to tell listeners how they can redo the concrete surfaces around their home in time for summer. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taste Of Chicago#The Taste#Cdc#Food Drink#Americans#Chicago Gourmet#Tasteofchicago Com#Chicagogourmet Org
wgnradio.com

Best of the Midwest: Visit Grand Rapids!

Looking to take a quick getaway from the Chicago area this summer? Well, John Williams has you covered with our “Best of the Midwest” feature. Today, Kate Lieto, Director of Marketing, Experience Grand Rapids, joins John Williams to tell us about all the great things to do in Grand Rapids this summer. Kate talks about the incredible beer scene and the Beer City Brewsader, the wealth of arts and culture in the area including museums, sculpture garden, and zoo, the outdoor recreation scene, the packed live music schedule, and the best places to stay when visiting. Enter for a chance to win a Grand Rapids Getaway for two from Experience Grand Rapids here!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgnradio.com

Thank You Thursday: A heartfelt thanks to nurses

This week’s Thank You Thursday on Chicago’s Afternoon News, WGN Radio listeners give a special thanks to nurses, because they perform the best when we are at our worst. Thank You Thursday is sponsored by McDonalds of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Chicago trombonist Jimmy Pankow is busy and back on the road

Jimmy Pankow, trombonist and founding member of the band Chicago, joins Phil Manicki, as he fills in for Dave Plier, to talk about the band’s new album, a new tour with Brian Wilson, recording experiences, and much more!. JJimmy Pankow and Chicago will be at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KICK AM 1530

Could this Café be the Most Popular Breakfast Place in Illinois?

A website claims it has found the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Illinois, I've never heard of this place before BUT the menu looks absolutely mouthwatering... Stacker.com has come out with a list of the Most Popular Breakfast Spot in Each State and they say that in Illinois that distinction belongs to a place called Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe. They say that Wildberry Pancakes and Cafe, which is located at 130 E Randolph Street in Chicago, has a 9 out of 10 ratings, and the site goes on to say...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Classic Chicago restaurants that you need to experience

Eater Chicago recently published a list of 25 Classic Chicago Restaurants to try, which seemed like a perfect topic for Chicago’s Very Own Eats to react to. Kevin Powell and Michael Piff go through each restaurant listed to discuss their experiences…or if they need to visited them for the first time.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago-style Depression Hot Dogs, Polishes, Fries, & More

The Original Jimmy’s Red Hots is a family-owned Chicago favorite serving up some of the city’s best Depression-style hot dogs and polishes. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on what makes their food so special is owner Rose Stevenson. 4000 W. Grand Ave. Facebook @JimmysRedHots. Instagram...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Dropping beats and seeds

The late, great Tupac Shakur once wrote a poem about a rose that grew from a crack in the concrete. The anomaly of a gorgeous flower growing amid adverse conditions serves as a metaphor for individuals from under-resourced neighborhoods who rise above systemic challenges in order to contribute something beautiful to the world. If there’s anyone in Chicago today who embodies the spirit of a rose growing from concrete, it’s Englewood rapper Heavy Crownz.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Will asphalt or concrete last longer on your lot?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/07/2022: Sara Andreas of Robert R. Andreas & Sons Concrete Company talks with a listener to compare asphalt and concrete for his small business lot. To learn more about Robert R. Andreas & Sons and what they can do for you go to andreasconstruction.com or call them at 1-708-863-5735.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy