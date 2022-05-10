ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randall man crashes Jeep after experiencing medical problem

By By Zach Hacker
 4 days ago
A medical issue resulted in a one-vehicle crash in northwest Morrison County, Monday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Vernon Bob Hintz, 61, Randall, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained in the accident.

At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, the State Patrol received a report of an injury accident on Highway 10. They learned that, according to the report, Hintz was eastbound, driving a 1994 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Highway 10, near the intersection with County Road 202, in Scandia Valley Township.

Hintz reported that he left the roadway “for medical reasons.” He was transported to the Lakewood Health Systems Hospital in Staples via Mayo Clinic Ambulance with what the State Patrol deemed non-life threatening injuries.

Hintz was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the State Patrol. The airbag did not deploy in the vehicle, and alcohol was not a factor.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Scandia Valley EMS, Scandia Valley Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

