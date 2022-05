TAMPA, Fla. - Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis called on lawmakers to pass anti-fraud initiatives during their special session on insurance later this month. Patronis said private insurance carriers in Florida have been crushed by frivolous litigation and fake claims, which have driven up rates, pushed companies out of business or out of state and forced hundreds of thousands more people into the state’s last-resort Citizens Insurance plans.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO