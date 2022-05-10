ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, CO

Navy pilot builds backyard roller coaster for 3-year-old son

By Danny New
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MeJ42_0fYWOFcT00

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Some kids get pushed on a swing, but 3-year-old West Brazelton also gets pushed on a roller coaster.

That's because his father, a pilot for both the Navy and Southwest Airlines, built a manual roller coaster in their backyard. It operates mostly on the gift of gravity.

"It's a redneck roller coaster... that's the way I describe it," said West's father, Scott. "It's just wood and PVC, and you push them over the top... the only downside is you get tired before they get tired."

He first got the idea from a friend and former aerospace engineer, who built one for his grandkids.

Navy pilot builds roller coaster for 3-year-old son in backyard

In the above video, you can learn more about how Scott made this contraption and, more importantly, you can see how much fun it looks to ride it.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

‘These Thieves Are Operating Completely Out In The Open’: CBS4 Looks Into Where Denver’s Stolen Bikes Are Going

(CBS4) – When a grown man stole 12-year-old Colin Delormo’s bike from Delormo’s Park Hill garage in 2021, the pre-teen became another unfortunate statistic. His bike was one of 3,740 bikes reported stolen to the Denver Police Department last year. “It’s kind of disappointing. Now I can’t bike around the neighborhood or to school, ” said Colin. The mid-morning theft was caught on the Delormo family’s surveillance cameras, which showed an adult male wearing a backpack walk into the garage and grab the bike. (credit: CBS) “I had it for two full years,” said Colin. Although the family offered a reward, they never saw the bike...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brighton, CO
Brighton, CO
Government
Brighton, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
CBS Denver

Colorado Springs Airport Lifts Shelter In Place, Crews Get Upperhand On 200-Acre Wildfire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A shelter in place for the Colorado Springs Airport was issued, along with mandatory evacuations ordered Thursday afternoon for people living near a fire burning in the area of 5000 Alturas Drive in Colorado Springs. It was one of three grass fires that forced evacuations on Thursday. (credit: CBS) The fire burning near the airport burned about 200 acres. Crews said they were gaining the upper hand on the fire around 7 p.m. (credit: Colorado Springs Fire) All evacuations were lifted for that fire and the airport resumed operations. That fire was started by sparks from an El Paso County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Investigators determine Stetson Hills fire caused by man tossing smoldering fire pit ashes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Investigators have determined that a wildfire on the 6700 block of Akerman Dr. in Colorado Springs Thursday was started after a homeowner threw smoldering ashes from a fire pit over his fence. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, Joshua Allen was served and released for "Firing Woods or Prairie", The post Investigators determine Stetson Hills fire caused by man tossing smoldering fire pit ashes appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coaster#Navy#Pilot#Gravity#Aerospace#Southwest Airlines
KXRM

Old Spaghetti Factory coming to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado’s second Old Spaghetti Factory will be moving into the Fox & Hound location near South Carefree and Powers that abruptly closed in 2019. The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department posted on Twitter that permits had been pulled for Colorado Springs’ first Old Spaghetti Factory. The only other location in Colorado is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Pub Has Some Of The Best Food In The State

If you're a lover of great food in Colorado, this local Colorado pub has some of the most delicious food we've ever seen that you have to try. If you're like me, you're always on the hunt for new places to eat at and find fun smaller local spots to add to your list when everything else sounds old and tired, right? We've all had this conversation, "What do you want to eat? 'I don't care, what sounds good?' Nothing sounds good ... I'm so sick of everything around here." Next time this conversation happens, I have the answer, and we think you're really going to dig this Colorado pub.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Evacuations ordered amid 2 fires in Colorado Springs, 8 homes destroyed

Two fires in Colorado Springs prompted evacuation orders Thursday from fire officials with one of the fires destroying eight mobiles, officials said. The Ackerman fire, which was originally reported in northeast Colorado Springs in the Summer Grace Street and Ackerman Drive area, is roughly 25 acres in size, according to a Colorado Springs Fire Department update around 2:30 p.m..
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy