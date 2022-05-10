ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘The Pick’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arizona Lottery’s “The Pick” game were:

08-09-13-27-31-40

(eight, nine, thirteen, twenty-seven, thirty-one, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $1 million

¶ Players need to match all of the six numbers drawn to win the first-place jackpot. If other players also match all six numbers, the prize pool will be shared in equal amounts. ¶ Players win smaller prizes if they have three, four or five of the first six numbers drawn.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

