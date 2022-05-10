Power coming to Broadway McDonald's

John Badman|The Telegraph Ameren Illinois linemen work to restore power to the construction site for the East Broadway McDonald's restaurant Monday. Construction has progressed at a rapid rate with the building now being framed and work being done inside on the HVAC system. The restaurant, at 717 East Broadway, was destroyed by a fire in June 2021. (John Badman)

ALTON — Ameren Illinois linemen on Monday were working to restore power to the construction site for the East Broadway McDonald's restaurant.

Construction has progressed at a rapid rate, with the building now being framed and work being done inside on the restaurant's HVAC system.

The restaurant, at 717 East Broadway, was destroyed by a fire in June 2021.