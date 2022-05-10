ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Power coming to Broadway McDonald's

By John Badman
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wG4kY_0fYWM8b300
John Badman|The Telegraph Ameren Illinois linemen work to restore power to the construction site for the East Broadway McDonald's restaurant Monday. Construction has progressed at a rapid rate with the building now being framed and work being done inside on the HVAC system. The restaurant, at 717 East Broadway, was destroyed by a fire in June 2021. (John Badman)

ALTON — Ameren Illinois linemen on Monday were working to restore power to the construction site for the East Broadway McDonald's restaurant.

Construction has progressed at a rapid rate, with the building now being framed and work being done inside on the restaurant's HVAC system.

The restaurant, at 717 East Broadway, was destroyed by a fire in June 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
The Telegraph

Roadwork starts Monday in Granite City

GRANITE CITY — Closure of a portion of Johnson Road in Granite City will start Monday. Granite City school officials met with representatives of the Illinois Department of Transportation, the construction contractor and the local agency oversight group in preparation of the closure.
GRANITE CITY, IL
5 On Your Side

Developer plans 1st dual-branded hotel in Metro East

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A dual-branded Hilton hotel is the latest project soon to be built along Governors Parkway in Edwardsville, following the news earlier this week that grocer Meijer plans to open its first store in the St. Louis region in nearby Glen Carbon. Edwardsville-based R.L.P. Development, a division...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Alton food truck park ‘Flock’ opens today

ALTON, Ill. – The St. Louis Region gets a new food truck park on Thursday. This one will open in Alton, Illinois. It’s called Flock. The owners of Stacked Burger Bar have partnered with Alton Works to open the new food truck spot. It’s located on Ridge Street near the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will […]
ALTON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alton, IL
Industry
State
Illinois State
Alton, IL
Business
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
The Telegraph

Playhouse seeks help against vandals

ALTON — Additional vigilance is sought for the Lucy Haskell Playhouse. Vandals have repeatedly pulled up custom exterior lighting around the Victorian-style structure, according to Margaret Hopkins who co-chairs the Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association with Chris Alford.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Divide and conquer: Co-coordinators lead Piasa Palisades efforts

ALTON - Milestones past and present mark the first 50 years of the Sierra Club's Piasa Palisades Group in the Metro East. And its coordinators have participated in several of them. About 20 years ago, the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club focused more on the upstate Chicago area than the downstate rural  Riverbend region with mining and rivers, said Christine Favilla, co-coordinator of the  Piasa Palisades Group's Three Rivers Project. She joined the group 21 years ago as coordinator of the Three Rivers Project, which became a focus for the Piasa Palisades Group of the Sierra Club.  "The Sierra Club became proactive in hiring someone because the chapter was focused on Chicago," said Favilla, the second person hired for the Three Rivers Project's coordinator post. "I was the first to stay."  She now is a co-coordinator along with Virginia Woulfe-Beile. Favilla focuses on water issues; Woulfe-Beile focuses on air quality.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

OSF St. Anthony's earns B rating

ALTON — OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center in Alton has received a "B" grade in the biannual Leapfrong Hospital Safety Grades. Nearly 3,000 hospitals across the U.S. are assigned A, B, C, D and F letter grades. OSF facilities in Peoria, Pontiac and Ottawa received "A" ratings. OSF facilities in Alton, Galesburg, Danville and Rockford received "B" ratings.
ALTON, IL
FOX2Now

FOX 2 checks out Madison County’s neighborhoods

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – FOX 2 spent Friday morning in Madison County, Illinois. The FOX 2 team visited FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing in Collinsville. They also commemorated the 70th anniversary of the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle. This is also in Collinsville, and that town has more going on. Their International Horseradish Festival is coming up on June 3 and June 4.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Site#Mcdonald
The Telegraph

Alton names first half of Riverfront Commission

ALTON - Aldermen at Wednesday's city council approved the first four appointments to the Riverfront Commission. The four appointments were: • Cory Jobe - President of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. • Brian Campbell - Former Ward 1 Alderman of Alton. • John Simmons - Founder of Simmons Hanly Conroy, LLC. • Jesse Jemison - Alton Fire Chief.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

Roma's Pizza in Bethalto has much more than pies

Roma’s Pizza in Bethalto has much more than pies. The three Moussalli brothers are cooking steak right …. Fountain at City Park in Edwardsville was a gift …. Pick your own strawberries right now at Eckert’s. Look to the sky for Sunday night’s total lunar eclipse. Heal...
BETHALTO, IL
The Telegraph

Road construction affecting county buildings

EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County officials are warning people planning to visit the Administration Building or Courthouse in downtown Edwardsville about road closures in downtown Edwardsville. On Monday, St. Louis Street between Main and Second streets will be closed due to ongoing construction projects. The street will reopen midweek, or once work is completed.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Alton VFW sets sign dedication Friday

ALTON - The Russell E. Dunham VFW Post 1308 at 4445 Alby St. in Alton will celebrate its namesake with the VFW Day of Service on 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 13. The event will begin with the unveiling of a sign dedicated to Russell E. Dunham.  In addition to the sign unveiling, Cub Scouts and scout leaders will be at the event to accept new members. The food pantry also will be open and the Veterans Associations Commission of Madison County will be there to answer questions and offer their help. VFW and Auxiliary members will be there to help people sign up and become part of the organization. A dinner of ham, roasted potatoes, green beans will be served 5-7 p.m. for $8.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Telegraph

Moore sentenced for Collinsville robberies

COLLINSVILLE — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to 26 years in federal prison for a string of robberies in Collinsville, Fairview Heights and St. Louis. Jalon J. Moore, 25, of St. Louis, was sentenced Thursday and also must serve a three-year term of supervised release following his federal prison sentence. Moore also was ordered to pay $132,961.74 in restitution.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
The Telegraph

Parade plans three grand marshals

ALTON - The 155th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade is getting ready to go on Monday, May 30. "We're loading up to have an exciting parade," East End Improvement Association spokesman Steve Schwartz said. In the past, the parade has typically only had one marshal, but this year will be different. "We're going to honor World War II vets," Schwartz said. So far the parade has three marshals set: Rich Wickenhauser, Alvin Rodenfield, and Art Williams. Schwartz said that more will be coming.
ALTON, IL
advantagenews.com

Teens overcome by carbon monoxide

Two teens were hospitalized on Thursday after apparently being overcome by carbon monoxide. The Alton Fire Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Mather on Thursday morning to find the two 15-year-old boys unresponsive. An adult at the home discovered the boys and called 9-1-1. According to...
ALTON, IL
laduenews.com

Distinctive Property: 28 Thorndell Drive

051322-dd-distinctive property LMCC-28 Thorndell Drive. Nestled in a lovely neighborhood, this charming Richmond Heights property is home to stylish finishes and a traditional floor plan perfect for family and friends to gather. Entertain in the large living room with a fireplace or spend an evening reading in the attached study. As temperatures rise, you can enjoy evenings on the deck off of the spacious family room. The renovated kitchen is a dream, opening up to the dining and family room areas and featuring stainless appliances, granite counters and a wine fridge. Unwind in the luxurious main-floor master suite, which includes a large jetted tub and shower, as well as two oversize custom closets. Upstairs you’ll find three more bedrooms and two full baths, and the finished lower level includes a family room, full bath, bar area and wine cellar. The private backyard boasts an amazing outdoor kitchen and pergola overlooking the gorgeous pool and flagstone patio.
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, MO
The Telegraph

Flock of people come to chow down in Alton

ALTON - On Thursday, people in Alton flocked to the much anticipated food truck park called Flock. Located at 210 Ridge St. in Alton, the culinary destination will offer a variety of cuisine choices. Laura Windisch will operate Flock with her husband, Matt, and also run The Bar at Flock, which will feature house-crafted cocktails, mocktails, beers and wine. "It's nice to finally see this project done and have people come in," she said. According to Windisch, the park had a private soft opening on Saturday for AltonWorks members and others involved in making Flock become a reality.
ALTON, IL
theshoppersweekly.com

Carlyle Lake Dam East Boat Ramp Closure

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Carlyle Lake Project will temporarily close the Dam East Boat Ramp to the public beginning the evening of Thursday, May 12 through Sunday, May 15, 2022. The closure is necessary for the 739th Engineer Company to conduct military training exercises associated with launching, catching, and releasing interior bays on the water with approximately 60 to 70 soldiers participating.
CARLYLE, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy