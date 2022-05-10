ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

Utah County soda shop helping families of toddlers killed by suspected DUI driver

By Emily Tencer
 4 days ago
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — It’s been one week since 3-year-old boys Hunter Jackson and Odin Ratliff were hit and killed while playing in a horse corral near Eagle Mountain . The Utah County Sheriff’s Office suspects the driver, 25-year-old Kent Cody Barlow, was high on methamphetamine when he hit the boys.

Since then, a GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $100,000 for the boys' families.

Local stores and restaurants are also stepping up to show their support.

Inside the Eagle Mountain "Quench It!" location, customers can get their share of soda, sweets, and all the customizations they want. But this month, two of the sweet sodas come with a somber taste.

“I’ve never seen a community come together like Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs,” said owner Zac Rigby. “They’re looking out for one another. They really care for each other.”

READ: Dozens of speeders cited in Utah County 'blitz' after pair of toddlers killed

Rigby created two drinks, each soda intentionally made in honor of Odin and Hunter.

“I personally reached out to the mothers of the children... and asked them, ‘We wanted to make this a little more personalized. We want to make sure we honor them the best way we can. What were some of their favorite types of soda if they liked soda?’” he said.

The “Odin” is made with Mountain Dew and orange and mango flavoring. The “Hunter” is made of Sprite, cherry flavoring and a fresh lime.

READ: Utah mom grieving loss of 3-year-old son & friend

“Within 30 minutes [of the first day], we had people in cars lining up,” said Rigby. “Super long line in our drive-thru and they’re ordering three, four, five drinks at a time.”

All proceeds of the “Odin” or “Hunter” drinks go to the boys’ families. One of the boys’ grandfathers came in personally to thank the soda shop.

“It was an emotional moment for the both of us,” said Rigby. “I don’t know them personally, but it was good to see the outreach and talk to them and let them know we’re thinking of them.”

The two drinks will be available for the entire month of May at the Eagle Mountain location, located at 4095 Pony Express Pkwy #11.

Comments / 0

