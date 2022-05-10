ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA World Reacts To Al Horford's Game 4 Performance

By Andrew Gould
 4 days ago
With his team's back against the wall, Al Horford found the Fountain of Youth and led the Boston Celtics to a crucial Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night. The 35-year-old played 42 minutes with Robert...

#Game 4 Performance#The Boston Celtics
