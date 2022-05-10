ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Lawmakers Steer $4 Million To Bowie State University’s Innovation Center And Research

By CBS Baltimore Staff
 4 days ago
Sen. Cardin and Sen. Van Hollen.

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bowie State University will receive $4 million in funding from Congress for its innovation center and for the development of a new laboratory for hydroponics research.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) on Monday touted their ability to secure $3 million for the Bowie Business Innovation Center (BIC) and $1 million for the university to spend on the Bowie State University Laboratory for Hydroponics Research.

Cardin is the chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business & Entrepreneurship and Van Hollen is the chairman of the U.S. Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee U.S. Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee.

Bowie State University is the oldest Historically Black College and University in Maryland.

The senators heard from graduates of Bowie BIC’s 8(a) Accelerator Program, who informed the senators about their experience navigating the federal contracting process, according to congressional staff.

“The new $3 million direct federal funding award to establish the Bowie BIC Center of Excellence for 8(a) Government Contracting at Bowie State University is a historic development,” Bowie BIC Executive Director Lisa Smith said.

The funding will allow for the expansion of the 8(a) Accelerator Program through the Center of Excellence, she said.

It will become a new resource for HBCUs “by helping socially and economically disadvantaged companies” participate in the U.S Small Business Administration 8(a) Program.

This will assist them with winning “government contracts that build wealth for contractors and bring jobs to their communities,” Smith said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated that our nation’s HBCUs are perfectly situated to help connect minorities, women, and other underserved entrepreneurs to the services and resources they need to succeed,” Cardin said in a statement. “The $3 million in congressionally directed funding will increase the Bowie Business Innovation Center’s capacity to help underserved entrepreneurs more than ten-fold.”

IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland To Send $5M Medical Aid Package To Ukraine

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced a multimillion-dollar medical aid package to be sent to Ukraine. Medical equipment donated from the Maryland Department of Health includes 485,000 bandages and wound care supplies, and 200 ventilators, including medical ventilators for hospital intensive care units as well as portable ventilator units. Maryland State Police also donated hundreds of pieces of body armor, including tactical vests and shields, Hogan said. “It’s about $5 million worth of aid, and to put that into perspective of what 170 pallets looks like it’s a cargo planes worth,” Karina Mandell, chair of the Baltimore-Odesa Sister City Committee,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

The Jewish Community Center’s Block Party Bounces Back From The Pandemic

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Jewish Community Center’s annual block party has finally returned after a two-year hiatus. The party is returning to Baltimore County on May 22 to celebrate its seventh anniversary—and WJZ is a proud sponsor of the wonderful community event. “We just can’t wait to welcome you here to our gorgeous campus,” the Jewish Community Center’s Chief Arts Officer Sara Shalva said. The family-friendly festival will be open to everyone in the community to celebrate at the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC location. “The real objective is to gather community and to build community through these different activities and to really highlight the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore City Public Schools Seeks Feedback From Parents & Guardians

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools is seeking feedback from parents and guardians on the 2021-22 school year in hopes of identifying success stories and areas for improvement. The school district has posted a survey online to give local families an opportunity to share their thoughts and input about the school year. The survey is also being shared via email and social media. “Feedback is critical in the development and enhancement of programming, communication, school climate, academic preparation, family engagement, and overall satisfaction of the schools,” the district said. Once the survey is completed, school leaders will share a summary of its findings and takeaways with the school community. To share your thoughts, visit the school district’s website and fill out the survey.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Port Of Baltimore Welcomes E-Commerce Focused ZIM Shipping Line

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local and state officials gathered Wednesday at the Port of Baltimore to welcome ZIM Shipping Line, a shipping carrier focused on e-commerce, to the port. The Israel-based company will begin the service from China and Southeast Asia to the U.S. East Coast with stops at the Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore every other week, according to the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration. Eventually, officials hope to have the service run weekly. The service is known as the Zim e-Commerce Baltimore express. Bayard Hogans, Vice President of Operations at Ports America Chesapeake, said the service will have...
BALTIMORE, MD
