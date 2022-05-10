One Man Shot, Killed In East Baltimore Monday, Police Say

File photo of a police car. (Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in East Baltimore on Monday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in the area received a ShotSpotter alert for the 3000 block of E. Preston Street at 9:43 p.m., police said.

Once there, they found a man with gunshot wounds.

An ambulance took the man to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead by medical staff, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those people who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.