Maryland Weather: Showers Will Return To Maryland After A Few Sunny Days

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mother Nature redeemed herself on Monday.

After a chilly and wet Saturday and a cool Sunday, the temperature finally warmed up to 70 degrees.

On Monday, there was wall-to-wall sunshine.

Ahead this week, at least three perfect days are headed this way.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with lots of sunshine too.

The storm that brought the rain last Friday and Saturday will be moving westward toward the U.S. coast by the end of the week.

A front from the west will be interacting with that system to bring more clouds and chances of showers likely on Friday.

This potential for showers will exist all weekend.

However, the temperature will remain mild with temperature highs again in the 70s.

Unlike last week, which had wind chills in the upper 30s to low 40s, this weekend will be a lot easier to endure—despite the risk of showers.