ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Fed's Balancing Act May Have Tipped Over Market Fears

By The Daily Upside
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

Pain, lots of pain. Take one quick look at your Robinhood, Schwab, or Vanguard app and you'll get the picture.

After the S&P 500's worst start to a year since 1939, markets are staring down one simple question: can Jerome Powell pull off a Sully Sullenberger-esque performance and deliver a 'soft landing.' Or have we simply run out of river?

Hindsight is 2022

In a whirlwind of uncertainty, let's start with a handful of knowns. Last week, in an attempt to head off broad and durable inflation, Jerome Powell raised the federal funds rate by 50 bps. The move comes straight from the Volker textbook, but has caused a fundamental paradigm shift in how investors view capital allocation. The market caps of companies that make little money today but promise (read: hope ) to make money tomorrow (disruptive tech, biotech) have been hammered the hardest. Again, just as the textbooks would suggest.

Yet the sheer violence of the 4.3% sell-off in the NASDAQ on Monday signals more than just a reaction to a simple rate hike. Markets are grappling to assess whether the Fed -- having fundamentally misjudged the severity of inflation just a few months ago -- has the necessary tools (or even skillset) to thread the needle between cooling the kind of inflation that hasn't been seen since the '70s without tipping the economy into a recession.

So far in May, the market has cast a clear vote:

  • Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management, told the WSJ "The market doesn't know how high the Fed has to go to control inflation, and we have the sense of a global slowdown." He added, "There are a lot of negatives that are happening in the market."
  • Compounding problems for US equities are macroeconomic problems across the globe. In China, exports grew by just 3.9% in April, the slowest rate in two years, in the face of unpredictable Covid-19 regulations and sagging global demand. Premier Li Keqiang has warned of a "grave" employment backdrop.

"In hindsight, there's a really good chance that the Fed should have started tightening earlier," Karen Dynan, a Harvard economist and former Treasury official, told The New York Times last week.

What's Good? The US dollar has risen to within a coin toss of two-decade highs against several major currencies, alleviating inflationary pressure (for Americans, at least). With each dollar going farther, people are also helpfully making dollars to spend -- while consumer confidence has taken a dip, US unemployment is at its lowest level since the 1960s.



Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Li Keqiang
Person
Jerome Powell
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Consumer Confidence#Fed#The Daily Upside#Vanguard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Country
China
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
185K+
Followers
91K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy