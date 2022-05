HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Improvements are on their way to several short line railroads in North Carolina, including to many in the mountains of Western North Carolina. The improvements are thanks to almost $11 million in matching grants as part of the NCDOT’s Freight Rail and Rail Crossing Safety Improvement Program. The combination of grants and railroad investments adds up to nearly $22 million in improvements to tracks that include Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

