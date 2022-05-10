Monache TV: Season 6 Ep 26

Click here to read the full article. “All good things must come to an end,” titular Magnum P.I. star Jay Hernandez shared Friday on Twitter in the wake of his CBS drama’s somewhat unexpected cancellation. As we reported Thursday, the network axed the reboot after four seasons. As a result, the May 6 Season 4 finale will function as a series finale. “We made memories I’ll be forever grateful for and thanks to each and every one of you for going on this wild ride with us,” Hernandez’ Twitter statement continued. “It’s all love. Until next time.” Meanwhile, Perdita Weeks (who played Higgins) shared...

TV SERIES ・ 16 HOURS AGO