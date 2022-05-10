ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistique, MI

Our Community Tour Manistique: How the town came to be

By Haley Schoengart
UPMATTERS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – The lumber industry put Manistique on the map when a group of investors from New York discovered an abundance of some specific trees in the area in the mid 19th century. “Around 1880, there was only like 400 or 500 people here,” Larry Peterson,...

www.upmatters.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

Construction under way on MSP Regional Communications Center

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Construction is under way in Negaunee Township on a state of the art, regional communications center for state police and the agencies they support. Any time troopers, K-9’s, air or water support are dispatched in the U.P. those calls come out from the Negaunee...
NEGAUNEE, MI
UPMATTERS

Families Against Narcotics to launch new chapter in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Nonprofit organization Families Against Narcotics (FAN) has announced it will launch a new chapter in Marquette County this month. The grassroots organization is a community-based program that aims to support those seeking recovery from substance use disorder, those in recovery, family members affected by addiction, and community supporters.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
UPMATTERS

Veridea Group selected as master developer for former Marquette Hospital property

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Northern Michigan University Foundation announce Friday that Marquette-based real estate developer Veridea Group has been selected as the master developer on the foundations project to redevelop the former Marquette hospital property near NMU’s campus. A special committee of the Foundation Board of Trustees...
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manistique, MI
City
Escanaba, MI
Manistique, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Schoolcraft, MI
Schoolcraft County, MI
Government
County
Schoolcraft County, MI
UPMATTERS

Our Community Manistique: Keeping the movie magic alive and helping others along the way

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WJMN) – Tucked off of U.S. 2 in Manistique, the Highway 2 Community Drive-In Theater gives people a one-of-a-kind movie experience. “This is the U.P.’s drive-in theater, not just Manistique’s drive-in,” Don Erickson, U.P. Film Union said. “So the drive-in was opened in 1953, by J.L. LaDuc and it was called the U.S. 2 drive-in at that point. In the 70s, L David Vaughan, who was an absolute staple in our community purchased the drive-in. He owned the movie theater in town and it was called Cinema One so he changed the name over here to Cinema Two. From the 70’s to the 90’s he owned and operated it and that’s really the time that people knew about this drive-in is when L David Vaughan owned it. He sold it to Bill Giles in the 90’s and it was open for about 8 years and then it closed in 2001 officially. When it closed in 2001, the drive-in sat dormant for a while until we came around in 2016.”
MANISTIQUE, MI
UPMATTERS

DNR looking for who’s pulling sturgeon egg mats from river

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says it is looking into a potential poaching problem concerning the Great Lakes’ famed sturgeon, a threatened species. DNR Lake Michigan Basin coordinator Jay Wesley says lake sturgeon spawn in waterways like the Kalamazoo River as far...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodwillie Bros#Box Factory
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Prestolite Factory, Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. What is Prestolite? According to their webpage, they are “A leading global manufacturer of alternators, starters, electrical equipment and new-energy solutions for a comprehensive range of vehicle applications”.
BAY CITY, MI
WLUC

Free HHW pick-up in Marquette Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Do you have old paint cans cluttering your garage?. Marquette County Solid Waste Management is collecting hazardous household waste, or HHW, Thursday. Bring your old paint, bleach, oil-based products, and gas to Marquette’s rubbish and compost site on Pioneer Road between 3:00 PM and 7:00 PM....
UPMATTERS

Trillium House seeking donations, volunteers ahead of reopening

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Trillium House, the hospice house in Marquette, seeks donations and volunteers to support its reopening following a flood that temporarily closed its doors. Trillium House has been closed since the day before Thanksgiving 2021. The facility experienced flooding due to a sprinkler system malfunction. “The...
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
UPMATTERS

Rep. Cambensy’s Design-Build Bill for Michigan Public Schools passes Michigan House

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – An infrastructure financing bill for Michigan Public Schools sponsored by 109th District Representative Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) has passed the Michigan House of Representatives. House Bill 5538 would allow schools to use a Design-Build procurement process for projects, allowing the project’s architect and builder to work under one contract while the school system remains part of the decision-making process.
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Sunken Underwater: The Ghost Town of Belvidere, Michigan

I've written about other Michigan towns that have been buried:. SINGAPORE, buried under the sand dunes near Saugatuck in Allegan County. RAWSONVILLE, buried under Bellevue Lake in Wayne County. Well now here's another one: BELVIDERE buried under the waters of Lake St. Clair at the mouth of the Clinton River...
MICHIGAN STATE
ironcountyreporter.com

City to crack down on blight

By Allison Joy IRON RIVER — Kate Erickson started as blight officer for the City of Iron River on May 1. “She’s already been working on some things,” City Manager Rachel Andreski said at the April 20 regular meeting of the Iron River City Council, “sending out a little kind of letter saying, ‘Clean up your porch,’ type of thing — things that are obvious that we have been seeing — to kind of get…
IRON RIVER, MI
WLUC

Recreation Lanes makes first major renovations in 28 years

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bowling alleys can bring back memories of birthday parties and events. A staple in Iron Mountain for 85 years is undergoing renovations first time in 28 years. One of the major improvements to Recreation Lanes is new masking units. “What they are is they shield...
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
UPMATTERS

MDOT to lift remaining spring weight restrictions for highways on Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will lift all remaining spring weight restrictions on state trunkline highways on Friday, May 13. The lifting will become effective starting at 6 am Friday, and will apply to all state routes that carry the designation M, I, or US. The restrictions are implemented during the spring thaw period to protect roadbed quality.
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

A fresh look at shoreline protection: New resources and solutions for strong, natural erosion control on Michigan’s inland lakes

The individual and cumulative impacts of seawalls have deteriorated Michigan’s inland lake water quality and habitat. Seawalls and hardened shorelines significantly degrade lakes by reflecting wave energy, eliminating shoreline habitat for fish and wildlife, promoting runoff of nutrients and pollutants, and degrading water quality. The most lake-friendly solution to protect your shoreline from erosion while enhancing inland lake water quality and habitat is using techniques called bioengineering. Bioengineering is an all-natural solution that uses plants, appropriately sized rocks, and woody structure to protect shorelines from erosion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy