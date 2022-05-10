ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

YMCA SkateCamp fundraiser held at Beach Park Saturday

By BakersfieldNow Staff
Bakersfield Now
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An inaugural SkateCamp Fundraiser held by YMCA and Impact Skateshop happened Saturday at Beach Park, to raise...

bakersfieldnow.com

Bakersfield Now

Convoy honors fallen Red Bluff Firefighter Darin Banks

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A convoy in recognition of a fallen firefighter came to an end in Red Bluff on Thursday. Darin Banks worked for Firestorm Wildland Fire Suppression. Banks was killed May 6 when a tree fell on him in Calaveras. He was just 26-years-old. Banks leaves behind...
RED BLUFF, CA
Bakersfield Now

Area near highway interchange in southeast Fresno burns twice in one night

FRESNO, Calif. — Brush in an area near the interchange where Hwy. 180 meets Hwy. 168 burned twice Thursday night, according to Fresno Co. firefighters. They said they were called to the area for a small brush fire that grew quickly just after 9:00 p.m. They were able to put it out quickly, and left the scene.
FRESNO, CA
Bakersfield Now

Missing Bakersfield restaurant owner spotted in Vegas

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Sheriff's Office provided an update on a missing person case Thursday regarding a Bakersfield restaurant owner who went missing last month. Christian Gonzalez was last seen leaving his residence on his way to the family restaurant "The Spot" on April 27, 2022, at...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Heart Hospital announces winner of Daisy Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Daisy Award winner and nominees were announced Thursday afternoon by the Bakersfield Heart Hospital staff. Eyewitness News congratulates Joel Capuyan, the winner of the Spring 2022 Daisy Award!. Despite Joel winning the award, he said the Daisy Awards are actually a team effort. He...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Society
Bakersfield, CA
Sports
Local
California Society
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Sports
Bakersfield Now

At-risk missing man last seen in East Bakersfield: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an at-risk missing man out of East Bakersfield since Wednesday. Israel Echevarria, 34 was last seen May 11 just after 8:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Fairmount Street, near Oswell Street. Echevarria is...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man leads CHP on suspected DUI chase across Rosedale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A suspected DUI driver led CHP officers on a short pursuit in northwest Bakersfield Friday morning ending in his arrest, according to the department. Just before 9 a.m. officers were notified of a possible DUI driver of a white flatbed work truck. Officers found the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Woman wanted for catalytic converter theft in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a catalytic converter theft on March 19 in East Bakersfield. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 2500 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue. The suspect is described as a woman in her 30s, 5' 3" tall,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Skylar Richardson, 15, missing and last seen on Chester Avenue

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the community for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl, last seen near the Garces Circle a week ago. Skylar Richardson was last seen on May 4 around 7:10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Chester Avenue. Richardson is considered...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
#Beach Park#Charity#Kbak#Kbfx#Skatecamp Fundraiser#Dlx
Bakersfield Now

Injured donkeys stranded on Merced County island as water level rises

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Two injured donkeys are stuck on an island in Lake McClure in Merced County. Kenny Shepherd is the President of the Madera Speedway. He says he gets tired of all the noise out here, so he goes fishing pretty frequently. He was out fishing when he noticed those donkeys.
MERCED COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Officers arrest 13-year-old boy after pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A 13-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers on a car chase Thursday morning in South Bakersfield. Around 1:37 a.m., officers attempted to pull over a White GMC Yukon in the area of Chester Avenue and Truxtun Avenue. The driver of the Yukon refused to stop a traffic lights and drove in the opposite lanes on Casa Loma Drive at Madison Street, according to officials.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Another arrest made in takeover events: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Police arrested a man suspected of his involvement in last weekend's takeover events, after he assaulted an officer trying to arrest him in a separate incident, according to officials. Officials said Ethan Sanchez, 18, of Bakersfield was identified as the suspect accused of his involvement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
Bakersfield Now

1 dead, 3 injured after vehicle hit by Amtrak train in Shafter

SHAFTER, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) Three passengers were minorly injured in the Amtrak crash with a vehicle at Sante Fe Way between Orange and Burbank streets, according to the Kern County Fire Department. Just after 2 p.m. firefighters responded to the Shafter cross streets regarding a report...
SHAFTER, CA
Bakersfield Now

1 killed in suspected DUI crash on White Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An Arvin man was arrested following a fatal crash in South Bakersfield overnight. Christian Valencia, 25, was driving recklessly in South Bakersfield and collided with another vehicle, killing a man. Around 12:30 a.m., officers said they saw a BMW driving in the area of South...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Bakersfield police vehicle involved in crash that injured three

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Three people were hurt Thursday morning following a crash near the intersection of Ming Avenue and Buena Vista Road that involved a Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle. At around 8:21 a.m. an officer was driving eastbound through a red light with lights and siren activated...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Firefighters injured while battling Tollhouse Fire in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE (5/12/2022) The Tollhouse Fire has burned 171 acres by Thursday morning and containment is at 60 percent. --- A firefighter had to be airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being injured while battling the Tollhouse Fire, which is currently taking place in Fresno County.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Coastal Fire: At least a dozen homes burning in Laguna Niguel

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (CBSLA) — A wind- and terrain-driven fire chewed through brush in Aliso Wood Canyon between Laguna Niguel and Laguna Beach today, with the flames advancing toward high-dollar hillside estates overlooking the ocean, burning at least five multimillion-dollar homes. The fire was reported at 2:44 p.m., Orange...
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highland captures another SEYL title with a nail-biting win against East, 9-8

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Highland Scots baseball (18-8-1, 13-1), captured another Southeast Yosemite League (SEYL) title, beating the East Blades (16-9, 11-3) in a nail-biting win, 9-8. The Scots had a strong start to the contest jumping to a 4-0 lead, headed into the bottom of the 4th. East quickly made it a game, putting up three runs in the bottom of the 4th, making the score 4-3. However, starting at the top of the 5th, Highland went on a dominant run, scoring five runs in the inning, extending the lead 9-3. The Blades started to make a comeback, scoring two runs in the sixth inning, and three in the seventh, cutting the lead to one. It came down to the wire at the bottom of the 7th, where it was two outs with bases loaded for East. Highland's defense came up clutch with an infield catch from Manuel Veleta, escaping with the 9-8 win.
HIGHLAND, CA

