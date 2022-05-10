ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Imagine it's 2030 and Australia is a renewable energy superpower in Southeast Asia

By Melissa Conley Tyler, Honorary Fellow, Asia Institute, The University of Melbourne
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V04nw_0fYWJEqN00
Achmad Ibrahim/AP/AAP

We are into the final fortnight of the election campaign, and commentators have noted that climate change has been almost invisible . This is despite the latest IPCC report in April calling for urgent action to avoid catastrophic climate change.

So what would a positive vision for Australia as a climate leader look like?

Read more: Scorched dystopia or liveable planet? Here’s where the climate policies of our political hopefuls will take us

Fast-forward 8 years

Imagine it’s 2030. Australia is a renewable energy superpower helping meet Southeast Asia’s energy needs. It exports renewable energy via cable from northern Australia and ships green hydrogen first from Queensland and Tasmania, and then from all around the country.

It is a significant exporter of green commodities - such green steel produced with renewable energy - and the critical minerals used in renewable technology such as solar panels and electric vehicles. It works closely with the region on climate risk assessment and disaster preparedness.

Seem fanciful? Not necessarily.

Southeast Asia’s needs

Southeast Asian countries are highly exposed to the effects of climate change, with ASEAN rating Southeast Asia as one of the world’s most at-risk regions . Southeast Asia is already experiencing the growing intensity and magnitude of extreme weather events including flash floods, forest fires, landslides and cyclones - and the economic, environmental and social damage they cause.

In an era of climate disasters , Australia needs to avoid getting caught in a spiral of simply responding to events. As one of the primary security threats of this century, we know climate change is a huge challenge for Australia’s strategic and foreign policy. But it is also an opportunity.

Southeast Asian countries will increasingly be looking for renewable energy sources, green commodities, critical minerals and associated technologies and infrastructure , with countries as diverse as Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia and Laos all putting in place national green growth plans .

Australia’s resources

Australia should be in a position to facilitate this. It has a major competitive advantage thanks to its renewable energy resources.

One provider, Sun Cable , estimates its undersea cable from Darwin could provide up to 15% of Singapore’s electricity supply.

Australia’s natural endowment of nickel, copper, lithium and cobalt are critical to the development of solar panels and electric vehicles (which in turn can lead to job creation in raw materials, technological development and service delivery).

Read more: IPCC says the tools to stop catastrophic climate change are in our hands. Here's how to use them

Southeast Asian countries are looking for partners in their energy transition not just within ASEAN but among other countries. Australia’s recent green economy agreements with Singapore , Indonesia and Vietnam demonstrate this. But there are other countries who could also take advantage of this market. For example, major players in hydrogen include Japan, Korea, China and Germany.

There are barriers to overcome

To achieve this, Australia will need to overcome ambivalence and inconsistency around climate and energy policy. This has led to uncertainty for energy market operators meaning they can’t plan and commit to major projects.

In many Southeast Asian countries, there are also vested interests and political calculations that create barriers. For example, there are strong political incentives to subsidise fossil fuels in some countries that have to be managed, as Indonesia did when it scrapped petrol subsidies.

Finding ways for those who currently benefit from fossil fuel to benefit from renewables may be necessary to help them transition.

Read more: Climate change is a security threat the government keeps ignoring. We'll show up empty handed to yet another global summit

A window of opportunity

There is a window of opportunity for Australia to become actively involved in influencing Southeast Asian economies towards sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy sources.

Australia could use blended finance - where development finance attracts private finance - to support investment. For example, blended finance into Indonesia’s emerging car battery industry could help it become a global electric vehicle manufacturing hub, both securing a critical tech supply chain and expanding export markets for Australian lithium.

Government has a role in compiling and promoting up-to-date assessments of regional needs and Australia’s opportunity to supply these, including in critical minerals, green steel, green aluminium and hydrogen. As industry becomes more aware of the opportunities for Australian renewable exports, the volume will rise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GIcXE_0fYWJEqN00
Citizens in Thailand have been among those demanding more action on climate change. Narong Sangnak/EPA/AAP

Australia should also work with regional bodies on related policy issues, including standards, certification and regulation and with Southeast Asian governments on policy creation and regulation . Australian can share its expertise around energy market design to assist with development of a region-wide ASEAN electricity market.

The pathways are there for Australia to be a significant partner to achieve the global goal of net zero by 2050 in Southeast Asia, a region that will be a litmus test for the rest of the world.

Read more: As Asia faces climate change upheaval, how will Australia respond?

Melissa Conley Tyler is Program Lead at the Asia-Pacific Development, Diplomacy & Defence Dialogue (AP4D). This research is based on a report "What does it look like for Australia to be a Partner in Climate Leadership in Southeast Asia?" funded by the Australian Civil-Military Centre. Thanks to all those involved in consultations to produce this report.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
MarketRealist

Unlike the United States, Canada Has an Abundance of Oil

As local Canadians are demanding the reduction of burning fossil fuels to produce oils and other carbon-emitting products, countries around the world are starting to rely on Canada more heavily for oil. Article continues below advertisement. Last month, Quebec became the first jurisdiction in the world to ban oil and...
TRAFFIC
TheConversationAU

Australia has rich deposits of critical minerals for green technology. But we are not making the most of them ... yet

As the transition to clean energy accelerates, we will need huge quantities of critical minerals – the minerals needed to electrify transport, build batteries, manufacture solar panels, wind turbines, consumer electronics and defence technologies. That’s where Australia can help. We have the world’s largest supply of four critical minerals: nickel, rutile, tantalum and zircon. We’re also in the top five for cobalt, lithium, copper, antimony, niobium and vanadium. Even better, many of these minerals can be produced as a side benefit of mining copper, aluminium-containing bauxite, zinc and iron ores. But to date, we are not making the most of...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Electricity prices are spiking, ten times as much as normal. Here are some educated guesses as to why

Electricity prices in the short-term (“spot”) wholesale markets in Australia are surging again. As I first drafted this, at 11.30pm on Tuesday, while electricity demands were not high, the prices quoted for each five-minute interval in Queensland, NSW, Victoria and South Australia were around A$250 per megawatt-hour, roughly ten times what they would normally be. So far this year, average spot prices have been about 50% higher than last year in Victoria, South Australia and Tasmania, about 80% higher in NSW, and 150% higher in Queensland. If it keeps up (which is likely), retail electricity prices will be on the rise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Southeast Asian#Energy Superpower#Sustainable Energy#Aap#Ipcc#Asean
The US Sun

New pictures show China’s ‘supercarrier’ weeks from launch as US warns Beijing could seize Taiwan by 2030

CHINA'S biggest ever high-tech aircraft carrier will be launched in just a matter of weeks, amid fears Beijing is stepping up its plans to invade its neighbour Taiwan. The launch of the Chinese navy's enormous Type 003 supercarrier, which weighs 90,000 tonnes and is longer than nine blue whales, has been delayed by the strict Covid lockdown in Shanghai.
MILITARY
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
Vietnam
Country
Australia
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Kim Jong-un orders North Korea’s nuclear programme to go ahead at ‘maximum speed’ during military parade

Kim Jong-un has vowed to bolster North Korea’s nuclear forces at “maximum speed” in a defiant speech during a massive military parade on Monday night.In his speech, Mr Kim also made an open threat that North Korea would use its “nuclear forces” against countries that provoked it.The military parade that started late on Monday night showcased the country’s largest-known intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) among other weapons.“We will continue to implement measures aimed at strengthening and developing our country’s nuclear forces at the maximum speed,” Mr Kim told his troops and the crowd gathered for the parade at a Pyongyang...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news — live: Russian navy ship ‘on fire’ in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have set a Russian navy logistics ship on fire in the Black Sea, it has been claimed.The reported strike is said to have occurred near Snake Island, which was made famous earlier in the war when a Ukrainian soldier stationed there told a Russian warship to “go f*** yourself”. The claim about the Vsevolod Bobrov was made by Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesperson for the Odesa regional military administration. The Independent has been unable to independently verify the report. The development comes as the Kremlin threatened to take “retaliatory steps” if Finland joins Nato, following Helsinki’s announcement on...
POLITICS
Reuters

Global scramble for metals thrusts Africa into mining spotlight

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The need to secure new sources of metals for the energy transition amid sanctions on top producer Russia has increased the Africa risk appetite for major miners, who have few alternatives to the resource-rich continent. Companies and investors are considering projects they may have previously overlooked, while...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy