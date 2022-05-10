ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
May 9 Is Deadline For Auto Insurance Companies To Issue $400 Payments To Michigan Drivers

By DeJanay Booth
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) — Monday marked the last day for auto insurance companies to issue $400 refunds to eligible Michigan drivers.

State officials say nearly 75% of those drivers already received their refund as of last week, with $2.2 billion of the $3 billion distributed as of last Tuesday.

Refunds are going to drivers who have a vehicle, motorcycle or RV insured by a policy that meets minimum insurance requirements as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021. They must be delivered in the form of checks or ACH deposits.

Eligible drivers should receive $400 for each vehicle, in addition to $80 for each historic vehicle.

“If you are eligible for a refund but have not yet received it, you should contact the auto insurer that covered your vehicle on October 31, 2021, to ensure that your refund has been issued,” said Anita Fox, director of the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services.

“ If you cannot reach a resolution with the insurance company, or if you were offered a refund in a form other than a paper check or direct deposit, call DIFS at 833-ASK-DIFS Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for assistance, or visit Michigan.gov/MCCArefund for more information.”

The refunds come after they were unanimously approved by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) late last year. The association approved for $3 billion of surplus funds to be refunded. Another $2 billion in funds will ensure continuity of care for catastrophic crash survivors.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

