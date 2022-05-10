ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

COVID Hospital, Death Numbers Remain Low Despite Case Increases

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OD0SN_0fYWImla00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - With COVID-related hospital numbers and deaths remaining low despite rising case numbers, Los Angeles County health officials today touted what they called the effectiveness of vaccines and boosters in preventing serious illness from infection.

Over the past three days, another 7,709 new COVID-19 infections were recorded in the county, according to the Department of Public Health. More than 3,200 of those cases were registered Saturday, with lower numbers on Sunday and Monday likely reflecting standard weekend reporting delays.

But while the case numbers have risen sharply over the last month -- attributed to spread of the highly infectious BA.2 subvariant of the virus -- the number of COVID-positive hospital patients has still remained relatively low, as have virus-related deaths.

As of Monday, there were 242 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, according to state figures. That's down six from Sunday. The number of those patients being treated in intensive care was 27 as of Monday, down from 33 on Sunday.

The county registered only five new virus-related deaths from the past three days.

The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends.

``The lower numbers of hospitalizations and deaths reflect, in large part, the protection provided by the vaccines against the variants,'' according to the county Department of Public Health. ``For the week ending April 22, unvaccinated people were four times more likely to be hospitalized compared to residents who were fully vaccinated, but not boosted, and five times more likely to be hospitalized than those fully vaccinated and boosted.''

According to the county, over the last week, the county has averaged four virus-related deaths per day, a 72% decrease from a month ago. The average daily number of virus-positive hospital patients averaged 245, roughly the same as it was a month ago.

Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer again urged people to get vaccinated and boosted, noting that Memorial Day and its accompanying gatherings are fast approaching.

``For these occasions to not contribute to the increasing spread of Omicron variants, we encourage attendees to take sensible precautions that will protect you and those around you, including staying outside as much as possible and wearing a mask when indoors,'' she said in a statement. ``And given the high number of asymptomatic individuals that are infected, testing before gathering with others, especially if gathering indoors, is an effective and practical safety measure that can easily prevent the spread of the virus. Most importantly, those who are older and those who have underlying heath conditions should be sure to get boosted as soon as eligible to maximize protection from these highly infectious, mutated variants of concern.''

The new cases announced Monday lifted the county's cumulative number of infections throughout the pandemic to 2,895,400. The county's death toll reached 31,996.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 2.1% as of Monday.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Los Angeles County, CA
Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Fontana Herald News

Inmate dies after suffering health emergency at West Valley Detention Center

An inmate died after suffering a health emergency at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on May 11, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 10:48 p.m., deputies at the jail facility discovered that Simon Aceves Vigil was not breathing, the Sheriff’s Department said. Jail medical staff responded, performed CPR, and revived Vigil.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid Hospital
kusi.com

Governor Newsom proposes $18.1 billion Inflation Relief Package

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In august of 2021, they claimed inflation would be temporary. Well look where we are now, almost a year later!. Inflation grew so huge due to federal spending/printing of money and Biden’s ramping of regulations on the economy, especially energy. Meanwhile nothing has changed,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside County goes all in on fixing its homeless problem

The county has released a 76-page plan that spells out how it will approach reducing its homeless population during next five years. Two years in the making, county officials are starting to put the plan in place. Riverside County has adopted a comprehensive five-year report designed to reduce its homeless...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS LA

White House sounding the alarm over new COVID wave by Fall or Winter

The White House is predicting a fall and winter wave with 100 million new COVID infections anticipated.The cases nationwide are already up 50 percent in just the last two weeks with hospitalizations up by 21 percent. In Los Angeles County, 258 COVID patients remained in the hospital, which was up by 19 individuals since Friday. There were 94 patients hospitalized in Orange County and 38 in Riverside County due to the coronavirus. Most infections are happening in the office or in schools. "We need to be on top of it. There should be no more deaths from this virus," said CBS News medical contributor Dr. David Agus. In addition, about two-thirds of Americans are living in a high or substantial risk COVID areas. The anticipated wave will be the result of Omicron subvariants, experts say. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy