Anaheim, CA

Man Gets 14 Years for Attacking Woman in Her Anaheim Home

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SANTA ANA (CNS) - A 30-year-old man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 14 years in prison for breaking into an Anaheim woman's home and assaulting her, according to court records obtained today.

Daniel Earl Pendlebury pleaded guilty Friday to assault with the intent to commit a sex offense, burglary and assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury, all felonies.

Pendlebury, who has been in custody since Feb. 18, 2018, waived all of his custody credits in the plea deal he accepted from Orange County Superior Court Judge Scott Steiner. Prosecutors objected to the sentence in the case, according to court records.

Police were called to a home in Anaheim on Feb. 18, 2018, when a burglar broke in and attacked the victim while she was sleeping in bed, according to police testimony at Pendlebury's preliminary hearing.

The woman said she woke up to someone grabbing her from behind and when she tried to scream for help he put his hand on her mouth and used his other hand to choke her, police said.

Eventually he let her go after a two-minute struggle and left when the victim's daughter walked in and called police.

Pendlebury told police he was responding to a Craigslist rape fetish ad, but was unable to provide any proof, police testified.

