Crocs giving away 10,000 pairs of footwear to healthcare workers for National Nurses Week

To honor healthcare workers during National Nurses Week, Crocs is giving away free footwear and scrubs.

Crocs will give away 10,000 pairs of its iconic shoes.

The company said it has donated nearly 1 million pairs of shoes to healthcare workers since the beginning of the pandemic.

The extension of the "free pair for healthcare" program is open to all medical professionals.

For more information on how to get a pair, visit its website here .

