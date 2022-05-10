Penguins top Bears, move to second round

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. – Alexander Nylander scored 8:22 into overtime to lift the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins to a 4-3 series clinching victory over the Hershey Bears in the best-of-three first round AHL playoff series on Monday at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Nylander’s goal advances to Penguins to a second-round matchup with the Springfield Thunderbirds. Radim Zohorna and Pierre-Oliver Joseph assisted on the game-winner.

The Penguins appeared headed to a regulation win with a 3-1 lead with just two minutes left in the game. The Bears, however, pulled their goalie with more than three minutes left in the game.

The move worked as Hershey got goals from Garrett Pilon at 18:25 and Brett Leason at 19:07 to send the game into overtime.

Hershey got on the board first with a Mike Sgarbossa goal at 5:22 of the first period. Matt Bartkowski tied it for the Penguins at 17:38 of the first. Filip Hallander and Valtteri Puustinen assisted on Bartkowski’s goal.

The score remained tied 1-1 into the fourth quarter when the Penguins scored two straight goals.

First Zohorna scored his second goal of the series off assists by Felix Robert and Tommy Nappier at 4:44. Sam Poulin followed that with a goal at 12:05 off assists from Jordy Bellerive and Mitch Reinke to set up the late dramatics.

Nappier had a career high 34 saves in goal for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins will begin their best-of-five second round series Wednesday in Springfield. Game two will be in Springfield on Thursday night.

The series will shift the Mohegan Sun Arena for Games 3 and 4 on Sunday and Monday. Game 5, if necessary will be in Springfield on May 18.

All games are scheduled for 7:05 starts.

The Thunderbirds have been idle since playing their last regular season game on April 29, having earned a first-round bye with the second-best regular-season record in the AHL’s Atlantic Division.

Individual tickets and full playoff packages for the Penguins’ postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s games in the Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins’ front office at (570) 208-7367 or visit Ticketmaster.com.