ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Eiza González opens up about her crossover success and calls Salma Hayek a ‘trailblazer’

By Jovita Trujillo
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKVmC_0fYWIYMI00

Eiza González is featured in V Magazine this month, and the Mexican actress’ spread is beautiful. The 32-year-old had an in-depth interview with the magazine where she opened up about many things, including her struggles and success crossing over into the Western market, praising Salma Hayek, calling her a “trailblazer.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g0bWk_0fYWIYMI00 V Magazine

González is one of the few Latina actresses with international crossover success. “Since I was really young, no one was really crossing over besides Salma [Hayek], and she did it way before I even started working. But I [was] always guided by passion,” she told the outlet.

González began studying acting at the M&M Studio in Mexico City at 14 years old and was cast as the lead female protagonist in Lola, érase una vez, when she was 16 and had great success in the Mexican market. She told V when she moved to the US after her last soap opera, it was “shocking.”

“By the time I moved to America, I just walked in and thought ‘Oh, those are just things that people say to make a point when they have power’, but it was a very different time,” she explained. The Ambulance star said she moved to the US in 2012 before the Me Too movement and Black Lives Matter started. “There wasn’t such an awakening of understanding [women and] minorities, so it was definitely tough throughout my career,” she said.

RELATED:

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma reveal that speaking in Spanish feels like their ‘secret’

Eiza González shares inspiring short film about being ‘fearless’

Eiza González and Billie Eilish: two new friends at the Met Gala


The singer went on to describe the uphill battle she had when it comes to feeling confident “taking up space.” “I’m getting to a place where I feel okay saying when something doesn’t feel right in my gut, or I don’t feel acknowledged or respected,” she continued.

After “pushing and pulling” the Baby Driver actress said she has nothing but respect for Hayek, who made her American dream come true against all odds. “That’s when I respect people like Salma Hayek because you think ‘Oh, you really were a trailblazer when there was nothing for you,’” she explained.

González also opened up about stereotypes of the Latin woman. “We’re probably one of the most stereotyped humans on planet Earth, and I think that it’s been really hard for us to deconstruct it and reeducate people,” she said.

Like González, Hayek’s career began in Mexico as a telenovela star in 1989. She soon established herself in Hollywood in films such as Desperado (1995) and Dusk till Dawn (1996) but was typecast, with many telling her she wasn’t good enough. She was also pursuing her dreams with Hollywood nightmares lurking in the not-so-dark shadows.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQ0eH_0fYWIYMI00 GettyImages
Salma (2002)

The film that cemented her as a talented and fierce actress was portraying Frida Kahlo in Frida (2002). In an op-ed for the New York Times, she described how Hollywood’s shame Harvey Weinstein tried to sabotage her after she rejected him. “For me, Frida was a political statement, a social statement, a feminist statement. It was my way of screaming. And Harvey used my way of screaming to repress me even more. So I could not let him win,” she wrote in the op-ed.

Thanks to actresses like Hayek, and González, the road for Latinas pursuing their dreams in Hollywood has become less bumpy, but it is far from clear.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Salma Hayek Cracks Up While Dancing With Channing Tatum For His 42nd Birthday Party

In another instance of what could be called “Hollywood Mad-Libs,” Salma Hayek salsa-danced with Channing Tatum to Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday.” Channing turned 42 on Tuesday (Apr. 26), and Salma, 55, took a moment to celebrate by dancing with her Magic Mike’s Last Dance co-star. Against Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday,” Channing did his best to follow Salma’s instructions. “Do it again,” she tells him in the video she posted to her Instagram. Channing obeys, and the two cut a fierce rug before their dance devolves into laughter and love.
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Salma Hayek shares birthday dance with Channing Tatum after taking over Magic Mike role

Salma Hayek shared a video on Channing Tatum’s birthday of the pair dancing together at a small party.The Mexican-American actor recently replaced Thandiwe Newton in Tatum’s Magic Mike’s Last Dance, a second sequel to the hit stripper comedy-drama Magic Mike.Sharing the clip on Instagram, Hayek wrote: “Happy Birthday Channing!!!! You’re such a Joy to be around. Feliz cumpleaños @channingtatum.”In the video, Tatum, who had just turned 42, can be seen wearing a pink birthday hat. Hayek danced a salsa with him while Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday” can be heard playing in the background.After giving Tatum a hug, she can...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eiza González
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Frida Kahlo
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Salma Hayek
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trailblazer#Mexican#V Magazine Gonz Lez#Latina#Spanish
ETOnline.com

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Hold Hands in London

It’s all romance, across the pond, for Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz! The pair was spotted spending some quality time together in London, where they showed off their casual style while strolling hand in hand on Easter Sunday. Tatum, 41, wore a jacket along with pair of beige...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy