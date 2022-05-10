ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

USU softball: Aggies take a game from Top 25 Aztecs

By Shawn Harrison sports editor
Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

After a close opening-game loss at No. 22 San Diego State last Friday, the Aggies were able to end a losing streak on Saturday. Utah State halted a seven-game skid with a 3-1 victory over the ranked Aztecs. The Aggies nearly made it two in a row against Mountain West Conference...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Pair of Aggies earn all-MW softball honors

As Utah State prepares for its final Mountain West Conference softball series of the 2022 regular season, the league announced end-of-the season awards on Wednesday. A pair of Aggies were recognized as all nine schools that compete in the league were represented. The MW All-Conference teams are voted on by the nine head coaches.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep baseball: Breakthrough series victory for Green Canyon

HYRUM — Victory seemed all but certain for Mountain Crest’s baseball team on Friday afternoon at The Yard. In game two of a 4A state playoff super regional series, the eight-seeded Mustangs led ninth-seeded Green Canyon 2-0 with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. On the verge of forcing a game three later in the day — which would determine who advanced to bracket play in St. George — junior pitcher Andrew Nielsen had been dominant, giving up just two hits and striking out nine batters.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep softball: Mustangs begin playoffs with a win

HYRUM — It was a workman like day for the Mustangs in a first-round 4A state softball playoff game. Mountain Crest came out and did what it wanted to in the opening game of the best-of-three series — win. The Mustangs got timely hits, made plays in the field and did not commit an error in a 4-2 victory against Desert Hills on Friday.
HYRUM, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep boys tennis: Great start for Ridgeline at 4A tennis tourney

So far, so good for the Ridgeline boys tennis program. The Riverhawks did want they needed to do on Day 1 of the 4A State Championships, which is being contested at Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park. Ridgeline was the only team to win all five of its Friday quarterfinal matches and, as a result, has scored the maximum five points — two more than Green Canyon and Crimson Cliffs, which are currently tied for second place.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Prep track & field: Preston captures both district titles

Preston’s track & field program might be lacking some star power this spring, but the Indians have been able to make up for it with their depth. It was that depth that allowed Preston to pull off a sweep at the 4A Fifth District Championships, which concluded Friday evening at Iron Horse Stadium in Pocatello, Idaho. The Preston girls amassed 87 points, which was 20 more than runner-up Pocatello, while the Preston girls finished with 76.5 points to second-place Pocatello’s 57.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Preston baseball 1-1 in district tournament

After decimating Century 14-4 at home in the opening game of the 4A District 5 baseball tournament on May 6, Preston traveled to Pocatello the next day where they lost 3-4. They hosted an elimination game with Century on May 9 (score unavailable at press time) and if still alive, returned to Pocatello on May 10. They have beaten Pocatello once this season and run-ruled Century in all their games so far.
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Prep girls golf: Riverhawks finish third at state, Wolves fifth

There was no catching Pine View at the 4A Girls State Golf Tournament. The Panthers followed up an outstanding first day with an even better second day during the final round of the tournament Thursday at Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George. Pine View repeated as state champions with a two-day total of 702 – 31 strokes better than second place Desert Hills (733). Pine View was eight shots better on the final day than the opening day.
MILLVILLE, UT
Tyler Thornton
Herald-Journal

Prep boys soccer: Heartbreaking ending for Riverhawks in 4A title match

SANDY — The chance to make history was there for the taking for the Riverhawks, but ultimately they were given a harsh reminder of how harsh of a sport soccer can be. Ridgeline was on the brink of breaking through in the attack on several occasions against top-seeded Crimson Cliffs, which continued to defend resolutely and scored a golden goal with less than one minute remaining in overtime in its 1-0 victory over the third-seeded Riverhawks in the finals of the 4A Boys Soccer State Championships on a sunny Wednesday afternoon at Real Salt Lake’s Rio Tinto Stadium.
SOCCER
Herald-Journal

(Gary) Gearld Henry Rose

Our beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend (Gary) Gearld Henry Rose passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Logan, Utah, at the age of 91. He was born on August 30, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, the only child of Guy Axel Rose and Chrystal Keller Rose. Gary was a lifelong resident of Park Valley, Utah, a place he loved dearly. His childhood in Park Valley was one of hard work and happiness. He developed an early love for ranching, horses, cattle, and the land, a love that continued throughout his life. He also had a great passion and talent for sports, and became an excellent athlete in basketball, and track and field. Additionally he spent many years as a basketball coach in Ogden and Park Valley.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Pure horsepower: Health Days event among three official horse pulls in valley

Spud and Otis are a pair of Cache Valley athletes that have trained hard over the past winter — equine athletes, that is. They’re Belgian draft horses owned by Richmond resident Eric Christensen, and they’ll get a chance to match their muscle against other two-horse teams on Saturday during the Smithfield Health Days horse-pull competition.
RICHMOND, UT
Herald-Journal

Backed by the blue

Participants in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run supporting Special Olympics Utah make their way down Tremont Street in downtown Tremonton Thursday, May 12. The run started in Fielding and ended several hours later in Brigham City. Celebrating its 41st year in 2022, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is the largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness event for Special Olympics Utah. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the Flame of Hope throughout Utah and into opening ceremonies of local competitions and into Special Olympics Utah Summer Games.
TREMONTON, UT
Herald-Journal

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tests positive for COVID-19 on Thursday

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday morning, according to a news release from the governor’s office. “So far, I feel fine,” Cox said in the release. “Like so many Utahns, I’ve been vaccinated and boosted, but COVID eventually touches us all. If you feel sick, please stay away from others. And if you haven’t yet, please get vaccinated.”
UTAH STATE
Herald-Journal

PHS seniors to play final concert May 18

The Band Department from Preston High School will present their final concert “Senior Night” Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 7 p.m. in the Preston High School Auditorium. This concert will feature seven Concertos played by our seven graduating seniors: Madilynn Conrad (flute), Murielle Jensen (clarinet), Anna Mumford (flute), Matthew Harris (tuba), Luis Herring (drums), Anson May (baritone saxophone) and Liam Stagg (trombone).
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

USU engineering students design solutions to real-world problems and gain awards and jobs

The Taggart Student Center was bustling with people the night of May 4. Two hundred and fifty students presented their projects at booths and on poster boards across the center. Dozens of sponsors, mentors, teachers, and family members also joined the celebration of innovation, where seniors work together in teams to research, design, and develop solutions to real-world engineering problems.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Sparks, Norman K.

Sparks Norman K. Sparks 91 Preston, Idaho passed away May 6, 2022. Private, Family graveside services will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022 at noon in the Preston Idaho Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. Military rites by the US Air Force Honor Guard. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Herald-Journal

Looking back, ahead at downtown Logan

Recently a granddaughter from out-of-state was visiting and she wanted to take us to lunch at the Bluebird. We explained that it had been closed for about a year and she was disappointed. The Bluebird had the distinction of being the oldest restaurant in the state of Utah. I guess the Idle Isle in Brigham City will now have that. The Bluebird was more than the unique store front and signage. It had an antique charm with its glass cases filled with various hand-dipped chocolates, eating area, stairs to the upper floor and especially the marble counter fountain area where you sat on stools and could watch them fix sodas, ice cream dishes and etc. The atmosphere there was unique that one does not get in the other “modern” restaurants in town. The menu of years, except the few years before it closed, was special that one looked forward to. Then they had the iron-port drink with cherry in it, no less, that no one else had in town. You can still find the drink at the Peach City in Brigham City but without the cherry!
LOGAN, UT

