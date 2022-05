Rebecca De La O is closing out her undergraduate experience with a bow. The fourth-year economics student will be performing an interactive dance for 2022’s second installment of the Fowler Museum’s Fowler Out Loud series on Thursday. De La O said this performance represents a culmination of her work both in and out of the classroom, and she wants to present all these takeaways in a unified, thematic manner. From confronting and overcoming impostor syndrome to learning to sometimes let go of control, she said she wants to honor the life lessons and intersections within her life – from dance to economics.

