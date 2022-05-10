ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abingdon, VA

Abingdon fills town vacancies with new manager, council member

By Joe Tennis
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple key vacancies were filled in Abingdon’s government during a special called meeting Monday night as the town announced the hiring of a new town manager and appointed a new councilman. The council hired Michael “Mike” Cochran of Hanahan, South Carolina, as the new town manager. Cochran...

State agencies try to sort out scope of Youngkin's telework policy

Virginia’s behavioral health agency says its regional staff — including employees in the field — won’t be affected by a new telework policy that Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued last week. But within the behavioral health and developmental services agency, it’s not clear to staff whether the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Study explores Amtrak service to Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Extending Amtrak passenger rail service to the Twin City could cost between $500 million and $1.5 billion and attract up to 15,500 annual riders, a new study shows. Conducted by the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation, the study is the latest installment in a...
BRISTOL, VA
Sullivan County School Board votes to sell former Blountville schools

The Blountville Elementary and Middle School property will now belong to the Sullivan County government. The Sullivan County Board of Education unanimously approved the sale of the property to the county for $637,500 during Thursday night’s regular School Board meeting. The Sullivan County Commission voted April 21 to make the offer to the board following the permanent closure of the campus last year.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
AG Miyares listens to local law enforcement officials

ABINGDON, Va. – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares met with local law enforcement behind closed doors Friday at the Higher Education Center to hear from about issues they are currently encountering in Southwest Virginia. After the meeting, Miyares said he believes in servant leadership, which begins with listening. "A...
ABINGDON, VA
TENNIS | Innovative ideas needed for courthouse parking

Randy Pennington is a member of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, and he has said more than once that he wants to challenge Abingdon’s leaders to find more parking in the downtown district now that the Washington County Courthouse is under renovation. That’s an interesting challenge. How do...
ABINGDON, VA
Our View | After acquittal by his peers, why is officer still suspended?

It’s rarely a good practice to second guess personnel decisions of organizations. It’s impossible for those outside the walls to know all the facts that go into those decisions, but the case of Bristol, Virginia police officer Johnathan Brown is one that may be an exception. Brown’s case...
BRISTOL, VA
Axe-throwing venue coming to the old Mother's Restaurant building

BRISTOL, Va. – For the past two months, passersby of the old Mother's Restaurant may have noticed Javan Martin, Steven Pierce, and his son Jordan Pierce, hard at work converting the former greasy spoon into Mother Chuckers, an axe-throwing venue. Martin, who has a lot of experience remodeling and...
BRISTOL, VA
The Vein Company, Llc

BRISTOL, VA
This year's Appalachian Trail Days may be biggest yet

DAMASCUS, Va. — Celebrating its 35th anniversary, this year’s Appalachian Trail Days is shaping up to possibly be the biggest one yet, according to Julie Kroll, recreation program director for the town of Damascus. “We have a record number of sponsors and vendors, a long list of events...
DAMASCUS, VA
Health Wagon breaks ground on a new dental facility

WISE, Va. – Of the thousands of people who have come to one of the Wise County Remote Area Medical and dental clinics during the past 20 years, Dr. Teresa Tyson recalled the anguish of one brave little boy whose decayed teeth caused so much distress, he just wanted them pulled.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Barter Theatre gets $20K grant for marketing campaign

Barter Theatre in Abingdon has received a Virginia Tourism Corp. (VTC) marketing grant worth $20,000. Barter plans to use the money for its “Stay and Play in Abingdon” campaign. The theater partnered with the Martha Washington Inn and Spa and Spot of Color to supply $20,000 in matching funds for the project.
ABINGDON, VA
Fight between brothers sparks shooting

An altercation between two brothers in the 16th Street area of West State Street Thursday afternoon led to one of the brothers being shot and also charged with a crime. Officers with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department responded to reports of shots being fired in the area. After speaking with witnesses at the scene, they determined the incident arose out of a verbal confrontation between two brothers which led to both of the men shooting firearms.
BRISTOL, TN
Surfside families seek answers despite settlement

Family members of some of the 98 people killed in a Florida condominium collapse last June say they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf. Families and local officials gathered Thursday at the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood for the unveiling of temporary banners adorned with the victims' names and ages. A fence surrounding the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood for the unveiling of temporary banners adorned with the victims' names and ages. The ceremony came a day after the surprise announcement that the settlement had been reached in the families' lawsuit. The 12-story beachside building partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Pablo Langesfeld, who lost his 26-year-old daughter, Nicole, said the settlement is not for closure, but does help. Specifics of the settlement or how it will be split have not been released.
SURFSIDE, FL
"Quite shocking": Water levels in Lake Mead, Nevada fall to lowest in history

Lake Mead’s water levels have plunged to their lowest in history, leading leading to fears of water restrictions across multiple states. The key water reserve - which serves tens of millions of people living in Nevada, California, Arizona and across the border in Mexico - has seen its elevation drop by up to 160 feet over the last 20 years.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
Lawmakers want state control of gun sale background checks

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that would put state law enforcement officials in charge of background checks for gun purchases. A bill filed Friday would resurrect Delaware’s Firearm Transaction Approval Program, which was eliminated more than a decade ago when lawmakers voted to rely on the federal government’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System, or NICS.
DELAWARE STATE
Former Virginia High coach Cartolaro retires after 34 years

This spring obviously has been a good times for coaches named Mike who have won five championships to retire. First came “Coach K,” Duke University men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski. Now it is “Coach C.”. Tuesday, Parry McCluer boys coach Mike Cartolaro hung up his whistle following...
HIGH SCHOOL

