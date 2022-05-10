Abingdon fills town vacancies with new manager, council member

Family members of some of the 98 people killed in a Florida condominium collapse last June say they are too deep in mourning to contemplate the nearly $1 billion settlement their attorneys negotiated on their behalf. Families and local officials gathered Thursday at the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood for the unveiling of temporary banners adorned with the victims' names and ages. A fence surrounding the vacant lot where Champlain Towers South once stood for the unveiling of temporary banners adorned with the victims' names and ages. The ceremony came a day after the surprise announcement that the settlement had been reached in the families' lawsuit. The 12-story beachside building partially collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Pablo Langesfeld, who lost his 26-year-old daughter, Nicole, said the settlement is not for closure, but does help. Specifics of the settlement or how it will be split have not been released.

SURFSIDE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO