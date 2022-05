Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko fears no one. “The Bullet” has been just about as perfect as any fighter can hope to be inside the Octagon, but her run in UFC didn’t come without some losses during her time at Bantamweight. Having only lost thrice in 25 career bouts, Shevchenko (22-3) has since avenged one of those setbacks to the future Bellator champion, Liz Carmouche, while she has yet to avenge the other two that both came against Amanda Nunes.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO