Kailua-kona, HI

Watch: Men of Pa‘a Pay Respect to Kupuna During Day of Service

By Tom Hasslinger
bigislandnow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of a Puna nonprofit organization Men of Pa‘a visited Kailua-Kona this weekend to introduce their mission to the western side of the island as well as to restore the traditional and cultural practice of building cohesion with and showing respect to kupuna. The group cooked an imu...

