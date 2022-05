Daniel Cormier believes that Nate Diaz may have finally found the perfect opponent for his final UFC fight. This past weekend, Michael Chandler stole the show, turning in a Knockout of the Year contender when he flatlined Tony Ferguson with a front kick at UFC 274. Following his win, Chandler called for a fight with Charles Oliveira or Conor McGregor, but it was the man who called him out that got Chandler’s attention. On Tuesday, Nate Diaz took to Twitter where he told the UFC to send him a contract to fight Chandler, something Chandler was quick to run with as well. And for soon-to-be UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier, it was the exact right callout for Diaz.

