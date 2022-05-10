Three armed robbery suspects detained in Desert Hot Springs

Three suspects in an armed robbery in Desert Hot Springs were taken into custody Monday evening.

The robbery occurred at around 2:10 p.m. on the 11000 block of Mesquite Avenue.

Police said officers located later found the suspects in a house along the 6600 block of Granada Avenue. There was a large police presence in the neighborhood at around 6:00 p.m. as police conducted a search of the home.

