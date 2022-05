The Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated an adult male grizzly bear on May 4, from an undisclosed location. After consultation with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the bear was captured for cattle depredation on private land and relocated in the Sunlight creek drainage approximately 30 miles from the northeast entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Bears are relocated in accordance with state and federal law and regulation, and Game and Fish is required to notify the media whenever a grizzly bear is relocated.

WYOMING STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO