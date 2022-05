CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — A southern Indiana judge who was involved in an Indianapolis shooting in 2019 continues to be mired in controversy. Crawford County Circuit Court Judge Sabrina Bell was arrested Thursday on a Level 6 felony charge of domestic battery in the presence of a child. The Indiana State Police said the charges stem from an incident that occurred in Crawford County on April 12.

