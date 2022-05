The word “playoffs” triggers a wave of emotion when spoken to fan of the Toronto Maple Leafs. It’s been a tough go for the Leafs since their last Stanley Cup championship in 1967, but particularly in the last 18 years where they’ve failed to even win a playoff series. We wanted to see how the Leafs were doing emotionally, so we went to the place where they run the most wild.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO