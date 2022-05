WASHINGTON — On a recent morning in Austin, the resilient Erma Wilson, 45, dressed in her certified nursing assistant’s gear, was heading for her job, which she likes. It is not, however, the job she has aspired to for 36 years, since at age 9 she decided she wanted to become a registered nurse. That dream died because of her felony conviction in Midland, Texas, where she grew up and had an astonishing encounter with the criminal justice system.

