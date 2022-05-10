ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

SI Swimsuit issue to feature five WNBA players

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27WbnI_0fYW49rx00

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue went for the W.

The latest iteration of the special edition will feature five WNBA players — Storm guard Sue Bird, free agent guard Te’a Cooper, Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, Liberty guard DiDi Richards and Storm forward Breanna Stewart — among its pages.

The players, photographed in black swimsuits by Laretta Houston in the US Virgin Islands, were chosen in attempt to represent the league’s diversity and inclusion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30juHv_0fYW49rx00
Nneka Ogwumike and Sue Bird pose for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, on newsstands May 19.
Laretta Houston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JsiEx_0fYW49rx00
Breanna Stewart and four other WNBA players traveled to the US Virgin Islands for their photoshoot.
Laretta Houston

“This is who we are; this is the makeup of our league,” Bird said . “We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more. . . . The [Swimsuit] issue for so many years has been iconic and has represented a lot for women. Now you are seeing an evolution in what that can mean and what that can look like, and I think the WNBA players being a part of that is what makes it special. There is no better group of women to showcase that evolution.”

All five players have played big roles in the WNBA’s pursuit of social and racial justice on and off the court.

“The women of [the WNBA] traded in their uniforms for swimsuits and made all our swishes come true,” SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said . “Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart, Nneka Ogwumike, Te’a Cooper, and DiDi Richards will be featured in our 2022 issue- hitting news stands on May 19th. These players not only dominate on the court but are tirelessly leading the charge in speaking out on social justice issues — fighting for racial justice and equality and working together to create sustainable change.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29XDkt_0fYW49rx00
Didi Richards and Tea Cooper were among the five WNBA players to be featured in the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue.
Laretta Houston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1S0w_0fYW49rx00
“We represent a variety of things: of course women, women of color, members of the LGBTQIA2+ community and much more,” Sue Bird said of the WNBA players chosen for the photoshoot.
Laretta Houston

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy