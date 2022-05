Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. At the height of the pandemic, meatpacking officials pushed “baseless” claims about meat shortages to keep plants running and unemployment benefits away from employees, 269 of which eventually would die due to COVID-19, according to a new House committee report titled “How the Trump Administration Helped the Meatpacking Industry Block Pandemic Worker Protections.”

OMAHA, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO